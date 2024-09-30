Three Questions as Buckeyes begin October ramp-up by hosting Iowa
COLUMBUS -- Ohio State wanted to hear the noise.Without it, the Buckeyes couldn't have truly tested the poise.Right from the moment they emerged from the tunnel on Saturday night in their first roa...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news