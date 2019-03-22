COLUMBUS, Ohio-- Going into a crucial spring for many of the Ohio State Buckeyes ahead of the 2019 college football season, not are more crucial than redshirt junior running back and perhaps h-back Demario McCall.

Ohio State running backs' coach Tony Alford said that 'it's time' for him to step up and be an important contributor to the offense this upcoming season and that starts with him getting settled at running back after spending a while on the outside with the wide receivers.

McCall said that although he feels a lot of pressure to step up this spring and finally see extended time on the field in the fall, he is just enjoying the process and competing with each of the running backs and making each other better.

"Personally, I feel like I'm getting better as an individual and as a player," McCall said. "We just out here competing and we doing great."