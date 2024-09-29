COLUMBUS — Five thoughts on Ohio State's 38-7 win against Michigan State on Saturday night in East Lansing, Mich.

1. Caleb Downs settled Ohio State's defense, which is exactly what you want from the guy who's supposed to be a star in the sport and the best player on your defense. And that's not to suggest that Downs had been disappointing a few games into his Ohio State career. He did have a bit of a slow start with some missed tackles in the opener against Akron, but Downs had been mostly more than solid coming into Saturday's tilt against the Spartans. But with Michigan State getting the Buckeye defense on its heels some in the first half, Downs' speed and ferocity seemed to lock everyone wearing scarlet and gray back in. The second-year safety came flying downhill on a few runs and on a screen to stop plays at or behind the line of scrimmage, helping re-set the tone for a defensive front that was looking a little suspect and picking up the slack for linebackers who looked lost at times. Downs also took some snaps spying mobile Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles. With Downs and his safety running mate Lathan Ransom playing downhill, Ohio State's defense eventually solved the Michigan State puzzle. It held the Spartans to only one touchdown total and 57 yards on their final eight possessions. Downs and linebacker Sonny Styles led the defense with six tackles. However, Downs looked much more impactful in doing so (more on that in a second). The freshman All-American seems to be building some momentum now that he's got a few games in an Ohio State uniform under his belt. Ohio State's defense has looked too vulnerable for comfort on a handful of drives the last two weeks. But Downs seems on an upward trajectory to being the kind of force we expected him to be for the Buckeyes this year.

2. Ohio State's linebacker corps isn't good enough right now for coordinator Jim Knowles to rely on that group as much as he is. Knowles' defense is a 4-2-5 base with a versatile pivot piece at nickel in Jordan Hancock. Yet, over the last two games, Knowles has been far too willing to take Hancock off the field in favor of playing three linebackers. It would be one thing if Hancock didn't have a demonstrated ability to play the run, or if he seemed to shy away from physicality when playing in the box. But that's never been the case. The linebackers, meanwhile, still seem to very much be searching for the speed of the game. Cody Simon has been a fairly reliable veteran presence, but Styles and C.J. Hicks aren't all the way there yet. And burgeoning sophomore Arvell Reese is getting most of run in three linebacker sets right now. It's twofold because Knowles doesn't seem to always schematically put his linebacker in advantageous situations. But it was also clear that Michigan State thought it could bait Ohio State into playing three linebackers and then attack those players. That will only be tested more next Saturday against Iowa, which also wants to play with bigger personnel and has thus far looked far more functional offensively than Michigan State — especially running the ball. Plus, the Hawkeyes have tight ends who can be matchup problems for linebackers who are in over their heads. Perhaps the reliance on three-linebacker sets was done with an eye toward the Iowa matchup. If that's the case, then you'd sleep better if the results were good. But it's been a mixed bag, and that might be a generous assessment of the situation.

3. How can you feel anything other than excellent about the work that Ohio State's skill players are doing without the ball right now? Receivers are blocking their tails off on all perimeter throws the offense uses as part of a heavier reliance on run-pass options. Carnell Tate has been particularly impressive, but it's been a collective effort. And it's not just perimeter blocking from the receivers that fit into this category. Offensive coordinator Chip Kelly called a counter run on Saturday night that asked receiver Emeka Egbuka to pull and lead the running back through the hole. Not only was Egbuka willing to do the job, but he also flatted Michigan State linebacker Cal Haladay on the play. Haladay is a no-frills, physical, throwback-type linebacker who doesn't play with gloves and prides himself on being the more physical player at the point of attack. Egbuka crushed him. Running back TreVeyon Henderson had two awesome pass protection reps to help set up Devin Brown's touchdown pass to Jeremiah Smith at the end of the first half and Will Howard's touchdown pass to Egbuka in the third quarter. Henderson also had a memorable pass protection rep in the opener against Akron, and that area seems noticeably improved.

There are a lot of things working well for the offense right now. The dirty work of the skill players might be the best thing, though.

4. I don't love the gamesmanship of having Tyleik Williams listed as "available" and not playing him. There's a game-time decision designation that Ohio State could have used. I don't think it does anything from a competitive advantage standpoint and does nothing but upset fans who were excited to see Williams return to the lineup after he missed the Western Michigan game. However, the greater point here is that Ohio State unequivocally needs Williams back in the lineup against Iowa. If the gamesmanship was just part of a larger plan to steal one more week of rest for Williams before that test, that's OK. If Williams was supposed to play and then couldn't, that creates a sense of unease heading into a matchup where the opponent will stress the front seven and test Ohio State's integrity against the run. Tywone Malone got the start in place of Williams this week after Hero Kanu got the start last week. I thought Malone had a similarly slow start against the Spartans. Ohio State's defensive success next week shouldn't hinge on the availability of one player. But if Williams is available to play,