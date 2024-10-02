COLUMBUS — Throughout his time at Ohio State, defensive coordinator Jim Knowles has been asked various questions lauding his outfit for being near the top or leading the country in one statistical category or another.

On Tuesday, he was reminded that the Buckeyes have the country's best scoring defense and the best pressure rate without a blitz.

"Never satisfied," Knowles said.

So he's with anyone who's watched the starts the defense has had the last two weeks and knows that things need to start faster.

Overall, Ohio State's defense has been excellent against overmatched opponents. It's allowed only three touchdowns while ranking No. 2 in stop rate (how often it gets off the field) and No. 2 in yards per play.

But Knowles is fixated on the fact that his defense allowed 4.3 yards per play and two touchdowns in the first half against Marshall two weeks ago. It also allowed nearly seven yards per play in the first half last week against Michigan State, needing two turnovers deep in its territory to keep the Spartans from adding more than the lone touchdown they scored in Ohio State's 38-7 win.

"We’ve started slow the past couple weeks," Knowles said. "I blame myself for that. There are thousands of permutations of what can happen. You go back to how many times I practiced that, how many times I showed that guy that technique against that play or that route? That’s happened a lot in my career, that early in games you get some things you weren’t predicting. You always go back and fall to your training. You have to look at those failures, which come back to me, and continue to be exact in what I’m training and how predictable we’re being."

Ohio State has shut down opponents in the second half of games. Michigan State averaged 2.8 yards per play in the second half last Saturday. But Knowles knows that future opponents could do a better job of taking advantage if his defense continues to be slow out of the gates.

The focus then is on getting to those adjustments quicker.

"The craziest thing about our profession is that you can work on things all week and then show up in the game, and they’re not there," Knowles said. "But our job is to create a practice that mimics the game. That’s where you spend all of your time. It’s success through scripting, you’re trying to predict what they’re doing to do … and then you see what’s actually happening. You have to move on and adjust."

Here are more takeaways from Knowles' press conference on Tuesday: