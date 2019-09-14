BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - In the first road game of the Ryan Day era for Ohio State, the Buckeyes were able to dominate the Indiana Hoosiers 51-10 in the first Big Ten game of the season. With many impressive performances on the offense, defense, and even special teams, there are a lot of takeaways this week as the Buckeyes look forward to the rest of their schedule, and we're taking a look at what we learned this week in Ohio State's win over Indiana.

1. Ohio State may be the rightful DBU.

Brendon White prepares to make a tackle against Indiana. (Scott Stuart)

LSU, Alabama and Florida have all laid claim to the moniker of “DBU” (defensive back university) over the past few seasons, but based on the performance of Ohio State’s secondary against Indiana, Ohio State may be able to make a claim to the throne as well. It’s important to note that Indiana had planned to start quarterback Michael Penix Jr., they had to change plans due to injury. However, the actual starter in Peyton Ramsey lit up Ohio State last season for 322 yards and three touchdowns. While the Buckeyes won the game, it was a black eye for the secondary. This Saturday, though was a different story. Ohio State was able to limit Ramsey to only 162 yards on 19-of-33 passing and no touchdowns, an obvious improvement over last season. Jordan Fuller had five tackles and a broken up pass, Jeff Okudah and Shaun Wade both had three tackles and a broken up pass, and in a highlight reel moment, Damon Arnette picked off a pass from Ramsey and took it 96 yards the other way. This game, along with performances against Florida Atlantic and Cincinnati, have shown serious improvement for the unit that gave up a lot of big plays last season, and they’ve been able to establish themselves early as one of the top secondaries in the secondary.

2. Justin Fields shows vulnerability on the road.

Ohio State eventually ran away with the game 51-10, but it wasn’t as smooth of a start as the Buckeyes have been experiencing this season. Coming to the end of the first quarter leading the Hoosiers 7-3, Justin Fields was only 5-of-9 passing for 66 yards. He had a couple of missed throws early and was dealing with some pressure in the pocket, but the offense (and especially J.K. Dobbins which we'll get to later) was able to get going and put the game out of reach for the Hoosiers by halftime. Despite being uncomfortable early, Fields was eventually able to settle in as he got comfortable with Indiana’s defense and got in sync with his receivers. While there were things for Fields to improve on this week (the immediate being his deep ball, in which his missed a couple of receivers on long passes), a positive for the coaching staff is how Fields was able to respond to some initial adversity. This proves to be an important step for Fields and his development, as his first two games did not provide much in the way of adversity, so showing this response to an early challenge

3. J.K. Dobbins has arrived.

It may have taken a couple of games to convince everyone after a challenging 2018 campaign for J.K. Dobbins, but after his performances against Cincinnati and Indiana, it’s safe to say that Dobbins is back. In just the first half, Dobbins finished with 175 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries. This would have been good for his third best performance at Ohio State, but Dobbins continued pounding the rock into the second half and finished with 193 yards on 22 carries. Dobbins’ 193 yards is his second best performance at Ohio State, behind only his 203 yard performance against Maryland last season. The highlight of his game was a 58-yard rush that would have gone to the house with better blocking. Overall, Dobbins has shown improved vision in his last pair of games, resulting in a two-game career high of 334 yards. Combine his improvement with how balanced the offense has looked so far this season, and it doesn’t seem like he’ll be stopped any time soon.

4. Chase Young is putting together a special season

Chase Young gets to the ball carrier against Indiana. (Scott Stuart)