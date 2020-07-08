BuckeyeGrove - Workouts cancelled at Ohio State due to COVID-19 results

All voluntary workouts on Ohio State campus have been halted due to the results of its latest COVID-19 testing, according to a statement from the athletics department.

“The university is not sharing cumulative COVID-19 information publicly as it could lead to the identification of specific individuals and compromise their medical privacy,” the statement reads.

The seven teams impacted by the stop in workouts are football, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s soccer, field hockey and women’s volleyball.

“If a student-athlete tests positive for COVID-19, he/she will self-isolate for at least 14 days and receive daily check-ups from the Department of Athletics medical staff,” the statement says. “Student-athletes living alone will isolate in their residence. If they have roommates, they will self-isolate in a designated room on campus.”

The Ohio State football team returned to campus for voluntary workouts on June 8, with other teams following suit thereafter.

The Ivy League announced Wednesday that no fall sports will be played until at least Jan. 1.