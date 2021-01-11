BuckeyeGrove - Togiai, Smith, Haubeil among 13 unavailable for OSU in national title game

Togiai, Smith, Haubeil among 13 unavailable for OSU in national title game
MIAMI –– Thirteen Buckeyes will be unavailable for Monday's national championship game, including starters on defense and special teams.
Starting nose tackle and second-team All-Big Ten selection Tommy Togiai, as well as junior defensive end Tyreke Smith, were both among the names Ohio State designated as inactive in their team availability report.
The Buckeyes will also be without starting kicker Blake Haubeil, who wrote a statement on social media about his absence prior to the the release of the status report.
Freshman running back Miyan Williams, who received three carries in the Sugar Bowl against Clemson, wrote on Twitter Monday that he did not make the trip to Miami, and sophomore offensive lineman Dawand Jones made a similar post. Both turned up on the Buckeyes' unavailable list.
I’m supposed to be in Miami 💔☹️..— “Bowling Ball 🎳” (@Miyann28) January 10, 2021
Although the defensive line was hardest by the latest round of absences, Larry Johnson will get back two players that he did not have in the College Football Playoff semifinal. Both sophomore defensive end Zach Harrison, who missed the Clemson game, and junior defensive end Tyler Friday, who has missed the past two contests for the Buckeyes, were not listed as unavailable on Monday.
Harrison, who is tied for third on the team with two sacks this season, will likely be the starter opposite redshirt senior Jonathon Cooper on the edge.
At running back, it appears Ohio State will get back redshirt sophomore Master Teague, who missed the semifinal matchup with an injury. Teague was the Buckeyes' starter at the position prior to the Clemson game, but senior Trey Sermon will be the presumed No. 1 on the depth chart Monday.
Check out the full report below:
Please note: individuals listed as unavailable this week may be unavailable because of injury, rehabilitation because of an injury or illness.
Game-Time Decision
N/A
Unavailable
CB Cam Brown
DL Jacolbe Cowan
K Dominic DiMaccio
DT Ty Hamilton
WR Jaylen Harris
K Blake Haubeil
OT Dawand Jones
LB Cade Kacherski
LB Mitchell Melton
DE Tyreke Smith
DT Tommy Togiai
SAF Kourt Williams
RB Miyan Williams