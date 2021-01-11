BuckeyeGrove - Togiai, Smith, Haubeil among 13 unavailable for OSU in national title game

MIAMI –– Thirteen Buckeyes will be unavailable for Monday's national championship game, including starters on defense and special teams.

Starting nose tackle and second-team All-Big Ten selection Tommy Togiai, as well as junior defensive end Tyreke Smith, were both among the names Ohio State designated as inactive in their team availability report.

The Buckeyes will also be without starting kicker Blake Haubeil, who wrote a statement on social media about his absence prior to the the release of the status report.

Freshman running back Miyan Williams, who received three carries in the Sugar Bowl against Clemson, wrote on Twitter Monday that he did not make the trip to Miami, and sophomore offensive lineman Dawand Jones made a similar post. Both turned up on the Buckeyes' unavailable list.