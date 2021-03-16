BuckeyeGrove - Recruiting Roundtable: Ewers' leadership, o-linemen recruiting, 2023 class

There was a lot to take away from this past weekend's Under Armour All-America Camp series event in Dallas (Texas). Joseph Hastings was able to catch up with several prospects, including a trio of offensive linemen targets for the Buckeyes. A few of those recruits opened up about which Ohio State commits they were hearing from, with the primary one being Quinn Ewers. So, in this edition of Recruiting Roundtable, we lead off with a question about our thoughts on Ewers being a prominent recruiter in the Lone Star State. BuckeyeGrove also discusses how many offensive linemen we believe Ryan Day's staff will take in this cycle, and when is the ideal time to land a 2023 commit.

Question: This past weekend, we heard a trio of 2022 prospects from Texas talk about Quinn Ewers' recruiting efforts. What do you think about the leadership he has displayed on the trail?

MacRae: Quinn Ewers is known to be very to himself and quiet when it comes to passing along info to team insiders and recruiting analysts. One thing I would like to confirm, first off, is that Ewers is a very hard commit to the Buckeyes. In the past, many who followed the Buckeyes and recruiting were worried about the strength of Ewers' commitment. With the commitment of Maalik Murphy to Texas, it settled a lot of rumors and put ease to Buckeye fans everywhere. What many did not consider or realize was Ewers was silently recruiting many players inside of Texas on behalf of the Buckeyes. Some names that have been tossed around lately that Ewers has been speaking to are guys like Emeka Megwa, Jaylen Early and even without an offer there has been some talks of Evan Stewart. Stewart does not hold an offer from the Buckeyes, but Ewers and Caleb Burton have been ‘feeling’ Stewart out as of late on his interest in Columbus. As of now, it is to be considered just talk but make no mistake, Ewers is putting in his efforts for the Buckeyes inside of Texas. Hastings: This past weekend, I caught up with multiple 2022 prospects from the state of Texas who are in possession of an offer from the Buckeyes. Emeka Megwa, Jaylen Early and Neto Umeozulu each had something different to say about Ohio State's pursuit of them during our conversation. Here's what they all said, however, that was in common: Quinn Ewers is recruiting each of them. If you're a Buckeyes fan, this is music to your ears. For one, Ewers is not the most active person on social media when it comes to tweeting to targets and interacting with them. He does put on his recruiting hat on Twitter and other platforms at times, but it definitely is not as much as fellow pledges CJ Hicks or Dasan McCullough. To hear that he is indeed active on the trail is encouraging given how dynamic he is as a player and the fact that his state is a hotbed of talent every single year. For another, Ewers is the only quarterback of this class. You look to the signal callers to assume the leadership role early on as you are expecting them to be one of the leaders of your team in the coming years. This is why it is important for colleges to get their QB on board early on in a cycle, such as Ohio State did with Kyle McCord in 2019, to get him in the ears of your top targets. I had been a little curious as to why Ewers wasn't super active on social media, but it's clear to see, after these conversations this past weekend, that he is taking recruiting seriously.

Question: Ohio State currently has one offensive lineman committed in this class. In your opinion, how many o-linemen do you believe the program signs when it's all said and done?

MacRae: I believe as of right now, there is a special number for the Buckeyes at the o-line. That lucky number is five, with the expectation of realistically landing three. As of right now, the Buckeyes are hoping to land on the optimistic side, three offensive tackles and two guards. The three tackles at this time to be considered the ones currently leading for those extra spots would be Aamil Wagner, Aliou Bah, Kam Dewberry and Kiyaunta Goodwin joining Tegra Tshabola. Wagner I fully expect, as I mentioned in the Skull Session, to commit shortly. Bah has actually been held off by the staff at this time, but he was fully prepared to commit a month ago. The staff informed him just to hold off a little bit with worries it could affect their top OT target, Goodwin. Goodwin and Dewberry are the top guys among the staff's recruiting board for the o-line, which comes as no surprise to most. They are both receiving eyes from every Power Five school in the country, so their recruitments could go any way with schools like Alabama, Clemson, Georgia and Notre Dame in the mix with Buckeyes. At the guard position, it is pretty tough to say who the desired two would be as they are looking at converting a few tackles to guard at the college level. The big name on the board as of right now is DJ Moore out of Fort Wayne (Indiana). If there had to be a second true guard, it would be the St. John Bosco product Earnest Greene. Greene will be a tough pull from California as he is very big on USC and as always you can never count out Alabama when talking about the recruitment of the No.1 OG in the country. In summary, my prediction is the Buckeyes end up with two offensive tackles and one guard as of right now. Hastings: The way Ohio State is recruiting along the offensive line right now, it appears as if they would be more than satisfied with adding six o-linemen by the time the two signing periods conclude. Tegra Tshabola is in the fold now, and I would be very surprised if he does not end up a Buckeye at the next level. Fellow Rivals250 prospect Aamil Wagner is the safest bet when evaluating who the second OL pledge would be, and I don't believe he will wait too long to make his decision. I think the other realistic options remaining at the position are the ones Carson mentioned above: Bah, Dewberry and Goodwin, and I'll add Tyler Booker and Zach Rice as well. I could very much see them adding Bah and Goodwin to their group of 2022 pledges, and I believe that this would be a solid class of offensive linemen that Studrawa and Company would have put together. In my opinion, I also think that they'll need at least one or two guards. Along with Moore and Greene, Neto Umeozulu certainly cannot be ruled out. The top-150 overall junior in the nation, who had a solid camp outing this past weekend, told me on Sunday that the Buckeyes are doing a great job of communicating with him, and that their success in recent years has caught his attention. I'm not too sold on them landing any of the players listed as guards, however, so I think the realistic outcome is that Ohio State signs four o-linemen in this class. I will admit that this number could definitely change if they decide to extend a late offer to another OL at some point this year. The prime candidate for that late offer would be Carter Smith, so I would not be surprised at all if they finish with a handful of offensive linemen.

Question: When would be an ideal time for Ohio State to land their first commit of the 2023 class?