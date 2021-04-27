BuckeyeGrove - Riding hot bat, Ohio State’s Brent Todys ‘just competing’ behind the plate

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Just over two weeks ago on April 9, the Buckeyes were up north for the first game of the series at the Wolverines. Redshirt-senior catcher Brent Todys worked himself ahead in the count 2-0 during his at-bat in the seventh inning, which saw the Buckeyes down one run with bases loaded and two outs. Todys swung at graduate right-hander Joe Pace’s offering, driving the ball the other way to beat the shift, and two runs came around to score and give Ohio State a 5-4 lead. Two innings later, Todys laid down a safety squeeze bunt, and freshman center fielder Kade Kern raced home to provide insurance as the Buckeyes eventually won 7-4. Todys is hitting .400 over his last eight games. The right-handed bat has doubled his season hit-total, and caught five runners stealing after nabbing just one through the month of March, and is beginning to see an increase in his trips to the plate. “I’m just trying to do my job, honestly, just playing the game,” Todys said Sunday. “I just take pride in playing the game. Just go in there and just competing, being a ballplayer.” Todys has spent most of this season splitting time at catcher with senior Archer Brookman. The pair share a similar pathway that has led to Bill Davis Stadium: They both rose through the junior-college ranks. A two-time First Team All-Conference player at Westerville North High School, Todys continued his exceptional play by earning Second Team All-GCAA honors at Andrew College in Georgia, hitting .353 with 46 RBIs and 20 doubles. SUNDAY'S RECAP: Nittany Lions score four late, avoid sweep by beating Buckeyes 10-6 Sunday

FEATURE: Once on cusp of retiring, Patrick Murphy found perfect fit at Ohio State Now in his third season with his hometown Buckeyes, Todys entered April hitting .184 and went 9-for-49 at the plate with 12 strikeouts. Currently, the catcher boasts Ohio State’s third-highest batting average with .266. “I think I’m just being myself,” Todys said. “I think I was trying to do too much in the beginning of the year, and the kind of hitter I am, I’m just at my best when I compete. I think I just got back to being myself and just competing.” Head coach Greg Beals has watched Todys compete on the diamond for longer than the latter has been on the roster, and the veteran skipper said nothing drastic has changed in terms of preparation; Todys is simply playing to his strengths. “Brent’s starting to be Brent, that’s all it is,” Beals said Saturday. “I think he got off to a slow start, and I think his mind got going faster than his bat was going, and I think now it’s a matter that he’s settled into the season and he’s being Brent Todys.” For much of this season, Brookman has been the one who’s caught redshirt-junior lefty Seth Lonsway on what’s become known as ‘Lonsday’ at the ballpark. When the left-hander toed the rubber this past Saturday, Todys’ name remained in the lineup, penned in the designated hitter spot. He took advantage of the extra opportunities at the plate by going 1-for-2 with a double, walk and pair of RBIs. RELATED: Nick Erwin showing gritty play at hot corner

