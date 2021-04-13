BuckeyeGrove - Once on cusp of retiring, Patrick Murphy found perfect fit at Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Coming off of Tommy John surgery in October 2018, then-Marshall senior left-handed pitcher Patrick Murphy felt in a groove six weeks into his senior season.

Murphy felt he’d finally get to play a full season after missing all of 2018 and having his 2017 season cut short with a season-ending elbow injury. Then, Murphy felt his labrum pop, and he’d need surgery once more and go through the recovery process for the third season in a row.

The lefty said he was on the verge of hanging up his cleats and leaving the game of baseball.

“It was kind of upsetting to have to go back through the recovery process again,” Murphy said March 22. “The injuries just kept pouring on.”

Then, Ohio State head coach Greg Beals hit the trail back to his familiar Canton, Ohio, stomping grounds. Beals was an assistant coach for Kent State for nine seasons upon playing and completing his undergraduate degree for the Golden Flashes in 1995.

Murphy, a Canton Central Catholic High School graduate, had thrown in front of Beals when he and the Crusaders won the 2015 state championship. When Beals saw Murphy throw again four years later, he said he jumped on the opportunity to add the left-hander to the Buckeyes.

And it was the perfect fit for both sides.

“I think it’s really helped me keep playing these extra two years when I was on the verge of hanging them up,” Murphy said. “I just knew I trusted them that whatever plan they had for me was going to work, get me healthy to be able to play. It’s worked out well for me so far.”

RELATED: Working behind scenes, walk-off latest in Zach Dezenzo’s chase to be great