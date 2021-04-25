BuckeyeGrove - Nittany Lions score four late, avoid sweep by beating Buckeyes 10-6 Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Back-and-forth scores came early, but it was the Nittany Lions who roared to four unanswered runs late to pull away and avoid the sweep at Bill Davis Stadium Sunday afternoon. Ohio State (15-13) lost a 10-6 ballgame Sunday to Penn State (9-18) after sophomore Justin Williams broke a 6-all tie with a two-run double in the top of the seventh inning. Penn State got five innings from junior right-hander Kyle Virbitsky before turning the ball over to fellow junior righty Mason Mellott. Mellott threw four innings of two-hit, shutout ball while striking out five to earn the win. “Sweeps aren’t easy to get, but we had opportunities today to do so, so disappointed in not getting today’s game,” head coach Greg Beals said. “When you’re looking at the weekend as a whole, we were pretty solid. But we had opportunities today. That’s the frustrating part.” Junior right-handed pitcher Jack Neely made his eighth start of the season and struck out five of the first six hitters he faced, capping his first two frames by striking out the side in the second inning. Neely ran into trouble in the third inning, allowing three runs on as many hits, including a 2-run home run by freshman left fielder Tayven Kelley. The Buckeyes held a 5-3 lead when Beals went to the bullpen in the fifth inning, and the game knotted once more at six as the Buckeyes used the long ball to score their six runs. Redshirt-senior catcher Brent Todys went 3-5 with a solo home run to lead Ohio State's offense, which collected eight hits despite striking out 13 times against the Penn State pitching staff.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UNyB8IEp1c3RpbiBXaWxsaWFtcyBkb3VibGVzIGFuZCB0aGUgTml0 dGFueSBMaW9ucyB0YWtlIGFuIDgtNiBsZWFkISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vU0VwSnlEclducSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1NFcEp5RHJXbnE8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUGVubiBTdGF0ZSBCYXNlYmFsbCAoQFBlbm5TdGF0 ZUJBU0UpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUGVublN0YXRl QkFTRS9zdGF0dXMvMTM4NjM5NzQ4MTMxMTg3MDk4MT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5BcHJpbCAyNSwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK

SATURDAY'S RECAP: Seth Lonsway, Ohio State shut out Penn State 7-0 Saturday The first Nittany Lion hit led off the top of the third, an inning in which they would see three runners cross home plate. Senior second baseman Gavin Homer doubled to left field, scoring junior right fielder Curtis Robison from second base. One batter later, Kelley sent his first home run of the season the other way over the wall in right field. Virbitsky kept the Buckeyes at bay through the first three innings after striking out the side himself in the bottom of the first. Come the fourth inning, freshman center fielder Kade Kern laced a one-out single, then redshirt-senior first baseman Connor Pohl crushed his eighth home run of the season to tie the game at three. Ohio State didn’t stop there. Todys followed the big fly with a single, and senior second baseman Colton Bauer worked the count full before drawing a walk. Then, sophomore left fielder Nate Karaffa blasted his second-career home run into the trees in left field, giving the Buckeyes a 5-3 lead. Karaffa finished 2-4 with those three RBIs. "Nate’s a very talented player, a highly-touted recruit," Beals said. "He brings foot speed, he’s got some power, he’s a dynamic athlete. We thought Nate’s had a good couple weeks of training, and I was glad to see him take advantage of some opportunities this weekend." FRIDAY'S RECAP: Ohio State snaps losing skid, scores in six-straight, beats Penn State 11-6 Todys threw out Robison in the top of the fifth, but Neely worked himself into trouble by allowing a single and hit batsman. Beals emerged from the dugout and signaled for redshirt-senior right-hander Joe Gahm, who forced a flyout two pitches later to escape the jam. The Buckeyes threatened as Kern walked, stole second and reached third on a passed ball in the fifth, but the tying run came an inning later. Todys belted his second home run of the season to right field to put the game at 6-all, and the longball chased Virbitsky in favor of Mellott, who recorded all three outs via strikes. FEATURE: Nick Erwin showing gritty play at hot corner

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5OYXRlIEthcmFmZmEsIGxhZGllcyBhbmQgZ2VudGxlbWVuISBIZSB0 YWtlcyBWaXJiaXRza3kgZGVlcCB0byBsZWZ0IGZvciBhIHRocmVlIHJ1biBo b21lIHJ1biBhbmQgdGhlIEJ1Y2tleWVzIHNjb3JlIGZpdmUgaW4gdGhlIGZv dXJ0aCBhbmQgbGVhZCBQZW5uIFN0YXRlLCA1LTMuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby9qZDRKZXplZVBGIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vamQ0SmV6ZWVQ RjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBPaGlvIFN0YXRlIEJhc2ViYWxsIChAT2hpb1N0 YXRlQkFTRSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9PaGlvU3Rh dGVCQVNFL3N0YXR1cy8xMzg2MzgwODU4NTY3Nzc0MjA4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkFwcmlsIDI1LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=