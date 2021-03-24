Taking Bainton Field in Piscataway, New Jersey, for the first time of the weekend, Nick Erwin crossed the foul line and took to the infield dirt near third base.

Erwin drew a cross and the initials ‘J.B.’ in honor of his grandmother. The pregame commemoration is something the third-year Buckeye said he’s been doing for a while.

In his first at-bat of the series, Erwin took a 2-2 pitch and laced it just past a diving Rutgers first baseman, and sophomore outfielder Nate Karaffa came around to score. Later, Erwin drove a 2-0 offering from Scarlet Knights closer redshirt-freshman lefty Brian Fitzpatrick to the wall in left field to tie and send the ballgame to extra innings.

Erwin also made three putouts over the weekend as well as three assists at third base, and in the midst of all the action, it would be easy to think one in his shoes would parade in the spotlight. But, Erwin has a much different approach.

“If you know me any well, it’s not about me. I’m just excited that all of our guys get to get out and play again,” Erwin said Saturday. “The game last year got taken away from us. We just have to be thankful that we’re playing because a year ago, it wasn’t there for us.”