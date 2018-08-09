New revelations in the troubling case between Ohio State, Urban Meyer, Zach Smith and his ex-wife Courtney came to light on Thursday in a published report by longtime author of multiple Ohio State books, Jeff Snook. Lynn Bruce, Smith's mother and the daughter of the late-Earle Bruce, stated that Courtney vowed in as early as 2013 to "take Zach down and take Urban Meyer down with him," according to the published Facebook report.

Bruce would go on to tell Snook that this was not just a one-time threat and something that had been threatened 'several times over the years'.

Reports of Zach's infidelity during their marriage drove Courtney to the point of revenge according to Bruce.

"When she found out five years ago that Zach had cheated on her, she was so angry that she vowed to me that she would get back at him someday," Bruce added in the story.

Meyer fired Zach Smith on July 23rd after a report by former ESPN college football reporter Brett McMurphy surfaced bringing allegations of domestic violence against Smith during his marriage to Courtney including incidents in both 2009 and 2015.

Urban Meyer was placed on paid administrative leave on August 1st after questions were raised about Meyer's knowledge involving the 2015 incident, where no arrest took place, as the university launched an investigation into the situation. Meyer remains on leave currently as a six-person committee has given itself a 14-day window to investigate further and rule back to The Ohio State University as Meyer's fate as head coach hangs in the balance.

It was not only Zach's mother that communicated concerns to Snook, with Courtney Smith's mother, Tina Carano was reached via text message by Snook for input on this story. Carano could not remember the specific words that her daughter used but did confirm her desire to strike back at more than just her then-husband.

"I cannot quote her exact words as I don't remember them word for word, but something to that extent," Carano told Snook via text message. "This is my daughter and I love her, but I do not approve of what she has done and how it was done."

Bruce confirmed that Carano and her daughter 'do not speak anymore' after all of this came to a very public light.

Carano did not follow up to any more of Snook's questions according to the report.

Bruce would add in her interview with Snook that she believes that Urban Meyer 'did exactly what he was supposed to do' in the way he handled the situation.

"He passed it on whenever something came up," Bruce added. "Urban Meyer would never retain an assistant coach who beats his wife, no matter who that man's grandfather is. I was heartbroken when he fired Zach."

Bruce also made it known to Snook that Carano called a local Columbus radio station (WTVN-610 AM) with the 'intent to discuss the matter anonymously'. When Carano refused to give her identity, they opted not to put her on the air.