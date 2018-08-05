One of the biggest questions to be answered when Ohio State announced it would be starting an internal investigation into head coach Urban Meyer and his knowledge of domestic abuse allegations against former wide receivers coach Zach Smith was answered late on Sunday evening.

The university issued a press release at just after 10 PM on Sunday night, with the biggest piece of news in the release being a timeline on the investigation. According to the release, Ohio State expects its investigation to be completed within 14 days.

The release is displayed below:

'A newly convened, independent working group — formed by the university’s Board of Trustees to direct the investigation involving Urban Meyer — met late last week, appointed a chair, and engaged an investigative firm.



Former Ohio House Speaker Jo Ann Davidson will serve as chair of the working group, which includes former acting U.S. Deputy Attorney General Craig Morford, former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio Carter Stewart and current university trustees Alex Fischer, Janet Porter and Alex Shumate. The group was formed to direct the work of the investigative team and be available to provide consultation and advice, and to assist with communication to the full board on the matter.

Decisions about actions, based on the findings of the investigation, will be made by the president of the university in consultation with the Board of Trustees.

Former Chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Mary Jo White will lead the investigative team. White is a senior chair with the national law firm Debevoise & Plimpton and is a former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

“Ohio State is committed to a thorough and complete investigation,” Davidson said. “We look forward to sharing the results of this investigation and any action the university may take.”

The investigation is expected to be completed within 14 days.'





Meyer has been on paid administrative leave since Wednesday and on Thursday the school announced its intentions to put together an independent investigation. Ohio State started its fall camp on Friday without Meyer.

BuckeyeGrove.com will have more on this news, as well as commentary on what this could mean, in the coming days.

