The Buckeyes will be without Urban Meyer as fall camp opens in just a matter of days with the news coming out that the university has placed Meyer on paid administrative leave in connection with the handling of allegations that were brought to light surrounding former wide receivers coach Zach Smith.

A Brett McMurphy report came out earlier on Wednesday bringing serious questions to light if Meyer knew more than he let on about the situation between Smith and his then-wife and later ex-wife Courtney in regard to suspected domestic violence.

A week ago, Meyer fired Smith after it was learned that multiple instances of domestic violence were alleged between the Smith's, in both 2009 and 2015. Meyer stated at Big Ten Media Days that there was 'nothing' in the 2015 instance.

"I got a text late (Monday) night something happened in 2015," Meyer said at Big Ten Media Days. "And there was nothing. Once again, there's nothing -- once again, I don't know who creates a story like that."

In Meyer's absence, Ryan Day will assume head coaching duties for the Buckeyes.



"The university is conducting an investigation into these allegations," a university provided release stated from Wednesday evening. "During the inquiry, Urban Meyer will be on paid administrative leave. Ryan Day will serve as acting head football coach during the investigation. We are focused on supporting our players and on getting to the truth as expeditiously as possible."

Meyer was preparing to enter his seventh season with the Buckeyes and now his status remains up in the air as things are sorted out.

"Gene (Smith) and I agree that being on leave during this inquiry will facilitate its completion," Meyer said via the same statement. "This allows the team to conduct training camp with minimal distraction. I eagerly look forward to the resolution of this matter."

Meyer was set to meet with the media on Tuesday, August 7th but that will not take place with Meyer on leave. We will have more on this developing story as more details become available.