Ranking Ohio State’s 2021 opponents by difficulty: No. 2 – Penn State
An early look at each upcoming adversary on the Buckeyes’ 2021 schedule, and an attempt at putting them in order from least to most challenging for Ohio State.
2021 Ohio State Football Schedule
Sept. 2 – at Minnesota
Sept. 11 – Oregon
Sept. 18 – Tulsa
Sept. 25 – Akron
Oct. 2 – at Rutgers
Oct. 9 – Maryland
Oct. 23 – at Indiana
Oct. 30 – Penn State
Nov. 6 – at Nebraska
Nov. 13 – Purdue
Nov. 20 – Michigan State
Nov. 27 – at Michigan
This season can’t go as poorly for Penn State as the last one did, right? That’s the assumption anyway, as the Nittany Lions did close out 2020 with four-straight wins despite beginning the year with a shocking 0-5 record.
Even amid that disastrous stretch though, Penn State showed that at minimum, it could outscore Ohio State in one half of football –– albeit in a 38-25 loss.
Still, an improved Nittany Lion team with a chip on its shoulder should be able to put up a bit more resistance in the matchup, and especially with a couple of key playmakers returning in its passing game.
Much like with Michigan, Ohio State has distanced itself from the 2016-18 razor-close matchups against Penn State in the past couple seasons, but James Franklin and company won’t give into that narratively lightly.
2020 season recap
