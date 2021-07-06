Ranking Ohio State’s 2021 opponents by difficulty: No. 4 – Michigan

Say what you will about the one-sided state of The Rivalry in recent years, but even a Michigan team fresh off a woeful 2-4 2020 season is dangerous enough –– in theory –– to deserve a spot among Ohio State’s top four most threatening regular season opponents.

Questions at quarterback persist after a tumultuous year at the position a season ago, but the Wolverines did have one of the better offenses in the conference in 2020, and Jim Harbaugh has brought in a new defensive coordinator to remedy what was one of the all-around worst units in the Big Ten last year.

Ohio State has no doubt distanced itself from its archrival in the past few matchups, running its win streak to eight games, but after last year’s Game was canceled due to COVID-19, there’ll be an extra year’s worth of anticipation for the regular season ending clash this year.

Despite Harbaugh’s contract extension, pressure continues to mount for his first win as head coach in the matchup, but the Buckeyes don’t appear poised for a downturn in on-field product any time soon.