Ranking Ohio State’s 2021 opponents by difficulty: No. 3 – Oregon

An early look at each upcoming adversary on the Buckeyes’ 2021 schedule, and an attempt at putting them in order from least to most challenging for Ohio State.

Unfortunately for the Buckeyes, who get something of a five-week reprieve after Sept. 11, their first two matchups of the season are among their five toughest opponents of the 2021 season on paper.

We detailed Ohio State’s season-opening Big Ten contest against Minnesota on Monday, and today we take a look at the Buckeyes’ very next matchup, the home-opening, long-awaited tilt against Oregon.

Last year’s Pac-12 champion finished unranked in the AP Top 25 following a season-ending skid of three losses in four games, but the Ducks are loaded with talent on both sides of the ball and make for a scary nonconference opener for the Buckeyes nonetheless.

The game was supposed to take place in Eugene last year, but after getting scrapped due to COVID-19, Ohio State may have its first packed home stadium since November 2019 when Oregon comes to town in September.