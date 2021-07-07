 BuckeyeGrove - Ranking Ohio State’s 2021 opponents by difficulty: No. 3 – Oregon
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-07 07:41:01 -0500') }} football Edit

Ranking Ohio State’s 2021 opponents by difficulty: No. 3 – Oregon

Griffin Strom • BuckeyeGrove
Team Writer
@GriffinStrom3

An early look at each upcoming adversary on the Buckeyes’ 2021 schedule, and an attempt at putting them in order from least to most challenging for Ohio State.

2021 Ohio State Football Schedule

Sept. 2 – at Minnesota

Sept. 11 – Oregon

Sept. 18 – Tulsa

Sept. 25 – Akron

Oct. 2 – at Rutgers

Oct. 9 – Maryland

Oct. 23 – at Indiana

Oct. 30 – Penn State

Nov. 6 – at Nebraska

Nov. 13 – Purdue

Nov. 20 – Michigan State

Nov. 27 – at Michigan

Kavyon Thibodeaux and company are coming to Columbus early on in 2021.
Kavyon Thibodeaux and company are coming to Columbus early on in 2021. (© Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports)

Unfortunately for the Buckeyes, who get something of a five-week reprieve after Sept. 11, their first two matchups of the season are among their five toughest opponents of the 2021 season on paper.

We detailed Ohio State’s season-opening Big Ten contest against Minnesota on Monday, and today we take a look at the Buckeyes’ very next matchup, the home-opening, long-awaited tilt against Oregon.

Last year’s Pac-12 champion finished unranked in the AP Top 25 following a season-ending skid of three losses in four games, but the Ducks are loaded with talent on both sides of the ball and make for a scary nonconference opener for the Buckeyes nonetheless.

The game was supposed to take place in Eugene last year, but after getting scrapped due to COVID-19, Ohio State may have its first packed home stadium since November 2019 when Oregon comes to town in September.

2020 season recap

