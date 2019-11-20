There’s no lack of hype around the match-up between second-ranked Ohio State and eighth-ranked Penn State, which will take place on Saturday afternoon (12 PM EST) in Columbus. One storyline that hasn’t been getting as much attention as others, though, is that of the quarterback match-up between Justin Fields and Sean Clifford.

So far this season, Fields has led the 10-0 Buckeyes by completing 69.1-percent of his passes for 2,164 yards and 31 touchdowns against just 1 interception, while also rushing for 377 yards and another 10 scores.

Clifford has led the Nittany Lions to a 9-1 record heading into this weekend, passing for 2,450 yards and 22 touchdowns against 6 interceptions (59.6% completion rate), while rushing for another 374 yards and 5 scores.

The stats, records, and accolades are what the fans are familiar with already when it comes to these two stars. What they may not know is that both signal callers are trained by the same quarterback guru when they’re not working out with their respective teams: Quincy Avery.

“I started working Justin when he was in eighth or ninth grade, but he was playing both baseball and football and didn’t train with me much for most of high school,” Avery told BuckeyeGrove. “We started picking it up at Elite 11 and then when he got to college, spring break, summer break, things like that.

“I met Sean at Elite 11 his junior year. After his freshman year at Penn State he started joining us for those spring break, long weekend college workouts that we have.”



