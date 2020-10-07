BuckeyeGrove - Poised Tyreke Smith learning from Chase Young

Poised Tyreke Smith learning from Chase Young
After the departure of three players from the defensive line last season, junior defensive end Tyreke Smith looks to emerge as one of Ohio State's 'next men up.'
A four-star recruit from the class of 2018, Smith has been regarded as one of Ohio State's most-intriguing defenders. After recording 3.0 sacks in 11 games as a true sophomore last season, Smith is eager to improve on those numbers in 2020.
“This year is really important. I been hurt a little bit,” Smith said. “I’ve been taking my time with my body, trying to go about it different, eat different, make sure I’m good off the field.”
While balancing nutrition and life off the field, Smith has remained close with former Buckeye defensive end and this year's No. 2 overall draft pick Chase Young.
“I talk to Chase a lot, he’s always telling me just trust my technique, trust in coach Johnson, and trust the system,” Smith said. “Every time I talk to him he’s telling me to be myself and it will all take itself from there.”
RELATED: BIA Ep. 51 - Resetting 2021
Defensive line coach Larry Johnson has also played an important role in Smith's development, and Johnson's 43 years of coaching knowledge have been something from which Smith is learning.
“I’m trying to do everything I can to get better, hone in on what coach J is saying and listen and learn all I can from him,” Smith said. “Watching tape after practice, seeing little things with coach J, and seeing what I can do better.”
Smith can move quickly in his 6-foot, 4-inches and 267-pound frame. Fellow defensive lineman Tyler Friday believes the work Smith has put in can allow him to insert his name in the emerging defensive-lineman conversation.
“If Tyreke Smith was a starter anywhere else, he would already be that big name,” Friday said. “The way he gets off the ball is just something beautiful to watch. I tell him everyday ‘that’s some of the craziest getups I’ve seen.
“Chase and Nick [Bosa], I’ve seen both of them play and I tell Tyreke ‘man, you got it.’”
RELATED: Harrison blocking out 'noise from the outside,' focused on development
The Cleveland Heights, Ohio, native has dealt with injuries in his career at Ohio State. Smith had surgery prior to the 2019 season for a groin issue suffered after his freshman season.
According to Smith, he's spent extra time with trainers to make sure he’s as ready as he can be when he takes the field. He's developed a routine that allows him to develop a deeper appreciation for football.
“I’m trying to become more of a student of the game,” Smith said. “See a lot more things before they happen, I’m always trying to get better.”
The previous obstacles presented to the now third-year Buckeye could make some feel frustrated, but Smith said he's hungry to put it all together for the benefit of the team.
“I work as hard as I can work and I do what I can do to make myself better and help the team be better,” Smith said. “I just hope everything falls into place.”
Smith is excited by the preparation the defense has made to build off holding opposing teams to a nation's seventh-best 99.5 rushing-yards per game.
RELATED: Johnson to spread wealth at DE, says five players are starter-caliber
Buckeyes defensive linemen have developed a close bond in practice, and it could produce impressive results, according to Smith.
“Everybody can learn from everybody, everybody’s different,” Smith said. “We’re all like brothers in the d-line unit, we can take constructive criticism. We mess up on something, we’re tight enough that we can tell each other ‘aye man, you got to do this better.’
"I think that goes a long way because we can only get better and better from there. Sky’s the limit for us."