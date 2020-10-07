BuckeyeGrove - Poised Tyreke Smith learning from Chase Young

After the departure of three players from the defensive line last season, junior defensive end Tyreke Smith looks to emerge as one of Ohio State's 'next men up.'

A four-star recruit from the class of 2018, Smith has been regarded as one of Ohio State's most-intriguing defenders. After recording 3.0 sacks in 11 games as a true sophomore last season, Smith is eager to improve on those numbers in 2020.

“This year is really important. I been hurt a little bit,” Smith said. “I’ve been taking my time with my body, trying to go about it different, eat different, make sure I’m good off the field.”

While balancing nutrition and life off the field, Smith has remained close with former Buckeye defensive end and this year's No. 2 overall draft pick Chase Young.

“I talk to Chase a lot, he’s always telling me just trust my technique, trust in coach Johnson, and trust the system,” Smith said. “Every time I talk to him he’s telling me to be myself and it will all take itself from there.”

RELATED: BIA Ep. 51 - Resetting 2021

Defensive line coach Larry Johnson has also played an important role in Smith's development, and Johnson's 43 years of coaching knowledge have been something from which Smith is learning.

“I’m trying to do everything I can to get better, hone in on what coach J is saying and listen and learn all I can from him,” Smith said. “Watching tape after practice, seeing little things with coach J, and seeing what I can do better.”