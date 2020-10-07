The 2019 season was an abnormality for the Ohio State defensive ends, but not in the sense that the position didn't see excellent play.

It’s just that, with as deep as the position tends to be under assistant coach Larry Johnson, there typically isn’t one player that dominates the stat sheet as much as Chase Young did last season compared with the rest.

This year though, Johnson believes his wide smattering of talent coming off the edge will resemble the deep groups of the past when it comes to production by committee, as well as rotational playing time.

“You’ve got five guys, and they all could be starters anywhere in the country, so I’m gonna treat them that way,” Johnson said Wednesday. “They’re all five starters for me right now. We’re gonna do a good job of making sure each guy gets a chance to start as we go through the season.”