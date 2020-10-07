BuckeyeGrove - BIA Ep. 51 – Resetting 2021

In this latest edition of the BIA (BuckeyeGrove Instant Access) Podcast we are talking about recruiting and nothing but recruiting, a favorite topic around these parts. We bring in one of the brightest young stars of the recruiting game, Joseph Hastings, to talk about what Ohio State has already put into place in the class of 2021 with a particular focus on what is left for 2021.

Obviously, the news of Tywone Malone not having the Buckeyes in his top-six hurts the hope of landing the top class, and we put that whole situation into a little perspective.

We also talk about the talented duo out of the state of Washington. While it is in no means a package deal, why do we still feel that the Buckeyes are the team to beat for both of these players, even if others may start to hedge their bets?

Who are some other names in 2021 that you might want to keep an eye on? It might be hard for there to be an “January Surprise” with the way that the recruiting calendar is looking at this point. Plus, that leads into the question that all Ohio State recruiting fans have, “Can the Buckeyes land the No. 1 overall class” in the recruiting rankings?

We also turn our attention to the class of 2022 and a strong start by Ryan Day’s staff to this point. Who does Joseph have a recent FutureCast pick in for and we focus on a key position as well in that 2022 class.

Keep it locked in here for the BIA Podcast, now up to three days a week bringing you all the news you need to be on top of all things Buckeyes.