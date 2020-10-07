Finding and developing talent on the defensive line has not been a problem for Ohio State assistant coach Larry Johnson.

Since Johnson joined the program in 2014, he has coached eight first-round NFL Draft picks. Through the 2021 recruiting class, he has landed four five-star prospects.

The first two of those five-star defensive ends were Nick Bosa and Chase Young. Both were eventually selected No. 2 overall in their respective draft classes.

The next man up in that group?

Sophomore Zach Harrison.

“Those guys that came before me, they’re a bunch of great players,” Harrison said of his predecessors. “There’s a lot of expectations for me to do so-and-so versus so-and-so, and honestly, I don’t really try to think about that.”

Harrison checks all of the boxes to fulfill those expectations, no matter what he says. The No. 1 recruit in Ohio’s class of 2019, he is a graduate of Olentangy Orange High School- just a 20 minute drive from Ohio State.

The sophomore has been primed to become the next superstar under Johnson since the day he committed to play in Ohio Stadium.