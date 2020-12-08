BuckeyeGrove - Ohio State's 2022 commits and targets who are in the updated Rivals250

On Monday, Rivals 2022 Rankings Week began with a boom for fans of the Ohio State Buckeyes. Recent Buckeye pledge Quinn Ewers now assumes the No. 1 overall spot in the country, while CJ Hicks checks in at No. 10 in the latest update. This afternoon, we saw the unveiling of the new Rivals250, with a number of juniors making big-time moves. In the story below, BuckeyeGrove highlights where each Ohio State commit stands in the Rivals250, as well as the rankings for several key targets in the 2022 cycle.

New rankings for Ohio State's commits

Ohio State linebacker commits Dasan McCullough and Gabe Powers both dropped several spots in the updated rankings. Powers fell eight spots to No. 24, while McCullough is now at No. 32 after previously holding the No. 21 spot. Even though they fell slightly in the new Rivals100, they are still a pair of the highest-rated prospects in the 2022 cycle. While Powers' final stats for his junior season are not available, we know the type of numbers McCullough put up. The Kansas-based junior recorded four interceptions, piled up over 75 total tackles, had six pass breakups and forced four fumbles. It's unfortunate that they slipped this time around, but McCullough and Powers may elevate in the rankings in the offseason with some strong camp performances, if they choose to attend any.

Del Valle, Texas, pass catcher Caleb Burton, who committed to Ohio State just over two weeks ago, dropped from No. 29 to No. 34. The reason for this is most likely because Burton suffered a season-ending knee injury back in late September. You usually do not see a prospect who was unable to play in a season rise in the rankings, so today's movement with Burton was not too surprising. Once he gets back into the camp circuit and can play in his senior campaign, however, I expect for him to move up and eventually get to five-star status.

Future college, and current high school, teammates Jyaire Brown and Tegra Tshabola are fairly close to one another after today's Rivals250 rankings reveal. Tshabola, who was previously at No. 107, now checks in at No. 135 in the nation. Brown previously held the No. 167 position, but rose up 11 spots to No. 156 in our latest update. With Tshabola, his junior season highlight reel was just posted two weeks ago, which is after we finalized the 2022 rankings. After a look at the new film he put out, combined with him attending some camps, Tshabola could get back up into contention for a spot in the Rivals100.

2022 key targets on offense

For this section, I'm going to go by position group. We know that Ohio State is done recruiting at quarterback and tight end in the 2022 cycle, so we'll start with wide receivers. After securing a commitment from Burton last month, the Buckeyes still have several WR targets remaining on their big board. One of those players is CJ Williams, who kept his spot as the No. 23 overall junior in the country. I recently heard that Williams is "very, very high" on Ohio State, which has kept up great communication with him. The top-three wideout is also highly interested in Alabama (he was born in Tuscaloosa) and the nearby USC Trojans. It's too early to say anything definitive about Williams as he just released a top 16, but the Buckeyes are a real contender here. I'll also mention Armani Winfield, who I submitted a FutureCast prediction in favor of Ohio State a couple of weeks ago. I still have the Buckeyes ahead for Winfield, who fell nine spots to No. 103 in our new update. Kyion Grayes did not make the Rivals250, but he's also an important wide receiver for Brian Hartline and company. The Buckeyes are my choice to eventually land the Arizona commit.

Another California-based junior who Ohio State is targeting is offensive guard Earnest Greene. Greene has already conducted a virtual visit with the program, and is strongly considering the Buckeyes. Greene, who fell from No. 45 to No. 49 in the updated rankings, would be a huge get, especially considering the fact that Ohio State missed out on Jager Burton in this cycle. Another Rivals100 o-line target who fell four spots is Daleville, Virginia, product Gunner Givens. The No. 52 overall junior in his class has Ohio State in his top six, but I recently heard that the Buckeyes are one of his top two or three schools. Checking at No. 69 in our rankings is Kiyaunta Goodwin, who told me back in October that Ohio State is "one of [his] favorite schools." Goodwin's rise was one of the biggest jumps in this new update as he elevated himself 153 spots.

For a program that just reeled in commitments from two of the top running backs in the 2021 class, Ohio State is continuing to make inroads with a number of junior RBs. One is Nicholas Singleton, a product out of Shillington, Pennsylvania. Singleton was previously No. 111 on Rivals, but now is labeled as the No. 122 overall prospect on our service. Last I've heard on Singleton is that he took a visit to Columbus in October, and that Ohio State and Penn State are both neck-and-neck in his recruitment. I'll also point out Damari Alston, who fell 10 spots to No. 183 in our rankings. Alston told me back in October that he speaks with RBs coach Tony Alford almost daily, and that Ohio State is one of his leading schools at that juncture. Kaytron Allen, who shot up 80 spots to No. 114 in the country, is someone who speaks with Ohio State frequently, along with Alabama, Florida and Georgia. Memphis, Tennessee, prospect Dallan Hayden is also worth mentioning in this section. The No. 229 prospect on Rivals was recently tweeted at by Ohio State pledge Bennett Christian, who said "Hey [Dallan]" followed by several chestnut emojis.

2022 key targets on defense

Caden Curry made a big move in the rankings and is now knocking on the door of five-star status as he's labeled as the No. 19 junior on Rivals. In an interview from back in October, Ohio State was one of four schools Curry mentioned that he had been in touch with the most since Sept. 1. The Buckeyes, led by Ryan Day, Larry Johnson and Kevin Wilson, keep in consistent contact with Curry, and are my early favorite to land the coveted defensive end. Mykel Williams, who rose 22 spots to No. 29 in the nation, is another priority d-lineman for Johnson and company. The Peach State product has already taken a virtual visit of Ohio State, and is hoping to take a visit to Columbus whenever he can. Another out-of-state DE that the Buckeyes are pursuing is Derrick Moore, who slipped just outside of the Rivals100 to No. 104 in today's update. Moore told BuckeyeGrove's Kevin Noon last month that Ohio State "might be a good look" for him considering the number of talented d-linemen they always develop. It's still early in his recruitment, but Ohio State is a contender here. There's also Jihaad Campbell, who is a new member of the Rivals250. Campbell recently received an offer from the Buckeyes, and had high praise for the program when speaking with Andy Anders earlier this month.

Even with three outside linebacker commits in the fold, the Buckeyes are continuing to pursue a couple of prospects at the position in the 2022 cycle. Starting with Walker, he has a top six that features Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, North Carolina and Ohio State. Walker is a fan of Al Washington's personality and how the LBs coach keeps up with personal relationships while also being a hard-nosed coach. Click HERE to watch our recent interview with Walker, who is the No. 68 overall junior on Rivals. As for Hamrick, I was told a month ago that he is indeed still on Ohio State's radar and is being recruited by the program. Just over a week ago, he dropped a top five of Appalachian State, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Penn State. There's a lot of time remaining in their recruitments, and I'm not expecting either North Carolina-based linebacker to make a decision soon.