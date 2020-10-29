BuckeyeGrove - 2022 RB says Tony Alford is the coach he has the closest relationship with

2022 RB says Tony Alford is the coach he has the closest relationship with
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - Even with the program holding commitments from Evan Pryor and TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State has a wealth of options at running back in the 2022 cycle.
One of the top targets at the position in next year’s class is Damari Alston, a Rivals250 prospect out of College Park, Georgia.
The Buckeyes dished out an offer to Alston back in August, and has proven to him that he’s a priority for the staff. From sending recruiting edits to him consistently, to speaking with multiple staff members on a weekly basis, Alston has been shown love from the very beginning.
Alston told BuckeyeGrove in a one-on-one video interview that Ohio State, led by running backs coach Tony Alford, is continuing to put the full-court press on him.
“They offered me before Sept. 1, so that’s when the coaches started talking to us,” Alston said. “Coach Alford, when he offered me, he kept it real with me. We’re building this relationship right now. Talking to him, talking to coach Day, coach Washington.
“Coach (Al) Washington recruits my area. He recruited a couple of kids that came through. So, yeah, I love Ohio State.”
With nearly 45 offers on the table, Alston will have plenty of choices to choose from before it’s time to make his final decision. This is impressive for someone who is just a couple of months into his junior season, and he says a few schools are putting a heavy emphasis on recruiting him.
One of those programs is Ohio State, with Alford, Washington and Ryan Day being the coaches he speaks with the most.
“Those are the three main coaches I really speak to about everything,” Alston said. “From the program, they just want me to know I’m a top priority; I’m a top back that they’re looking for to commit pretty soon. But, yeah, Ohio State is definitely one of my leading schools right now.
“I just love the fans, I love the coaching staff. Even my parents, they love coach Alford. He checks up on my parents about once a week and we’re keeping this relationship going.”
Alston even went as far as to say that Alford is the coach he has the closest connection with at this juncture.
“One thing I’ll say is the closest relationship I have, out of all the coaches I talk to, is coach Alford,” Alston said.
It’s been well-documented how much of an impact COVID-19 has had on the world of recruiting. In fact, Alston’s football team just got out of a two-week mandatory quarantine due to the virus.
With that being said, Alston still intends on journeying up to Columbus when he’s allowed to do so.
“I would be interested in doing a self-guided tour,” Alston said. “But I feel like I would get more of a feel if I went after the dead period. Someone showing me around, meeting all the coaches around the campus and stuff. See the players, how they interact on the campus. I feel like that would be better for me and it would give me a better feeling if I want to commit or not.”
We know what the Buckeyes like about Alston; the 5-foot-11, 206-pounder’s aggressive running style, unwillingness to go down and speed for his body frame has caught their attention.
But when asked to evaluate why Ohio State is piquing his interest, Alston had plenty to say about the football team.
“Obviously, it’s a Big Ten program. Great football playing at Ohio State,” Alston said. “Their history of backs, putting backs in the league. That’s something I look at, and the opportunity to be great. If I get there, I can sharpen iron with kids like TreVeyon Henderson and Evan Pryor.”
Although there are a number of schools in hot pursuit of him, Alston is not yet ready to make his decision. Given the season he’s in and the unprecedented dead period that has lasted since March, recruiting is not at the forefront of his attention right now.
Alston is aiming for a commitment at some point in 2021, and discussed what he will be considering the most in the decision-making process.
“So, academics, that's a big thing with me and my family,” Alston said. “Life after football, I want to keep moving. God forbid I get hurt in college or whatever, I want to keep prospering and keep doing what I got to do.
"And, you know, relationships with the coaches, with the staff. How are they treating me, treating my family? That's one of the big things I look into. And, you know, opportunities to step on the field, opportunities to showcase my talent."
Stay tuned to BuckeyeGrove.