BuckeyeGrove - 2022 RB says Tony Alford is the coach he has the closest relationship with

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - Even with the program holding commitments from Evan Pryor and TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State has a wealth of options at running back in the 2022 cycle. One of the top targets at the position in next year’s class is Damari Alston, a Rivals250 prospect out of College Park, Georgia. The Buckeyes dished out an offer to Alston back in August, and has proven to him that he’s a priority for the staff. From sending recruiting edits to him consistently, to speaking with multiple staff members on a weekly basis, Alston has been shown love from the very beginning. Alston told BuckeyeGrove in a one-on-one video interview that Ohio State, led by running backs coach Tony Alford, is continuing to put the full-court press on him. “They offered me before Sept. 1, so that’s when the coaches started talking to us,” Alston said. “Coach Alford, when he offered me, he kept it real with me. We’re building this relationship right now. Talking to him, talking to coach Day, coach Washington.

“Coach (Al) Washington recruits my area. He recruited a couple of kids that came through. So, yeah, I love Ohio State.” With nearly 45 offers on the table, Alston will have plenty of choices to choose from before it’s time to make his final decision. This is impressive for someone who is just a couple of months into his junior season, and he says a few schools are putting a heavy emphasis on recruiting him. One of those programs is Ohio State, with Alford, Washington and Ryan Day being the coaches he speaks with the most. “Those are the three main coaches I really speak to about everything,” Alston said. “From the program, they just want me to know I’m a top priority; I’m a top back that they’re looking for to commit pretty soon. But, yeah, Ohio State is definitely one of my leading schools right now. “I just love the fans, I love the coaching staff. Even my parents, they love coach Alford. He checks up on my parents about once a week and we’re keeping this relationship going.” Alston even went as far as to say that Alford is the coach he has the closest connection with at this juncture. “One thing I’ll say is the closest relationship I have, out of all the coaches I talk to, is coach Alford,” Alston said. It’s been well-documented how much of an impact COVID-19 has had on the world of recruiting. In fact, Alston’s football team just got out of a two-week mandatory quarantine due to the virus. With that being said, Alston still intends on journeying up to Columbus when he’s allowed to do so.

Alston is labeled as the 12th-ranked running back on Rivals in the Class of 2022. (Rivals.com)