BuckeyeGrove - Rivals100 LB details bond with Al Washington, why OSU made his top six

SALISBURY, N.C. - Ohio State’s 2022 class currently sits at No. 1 in the Rivals Team Rankings, thanks in large part to the group of linebackers committed to the program.

With CJ Hicks, Dasan McCullough and Gabe Powers in the fold, the Buckeyes hold pledges from three of the top-four outside linebackers on Rivals. After McCullough committed to the program on Aug. 18, one would have assumed that the staff would have been done recruiting at that specific position.

We do know, however, that Ohio State remains in the hunt for multiple outside linebackers, including Jalon Walker. The Rivals100 prospect recently cut down his offer sheet to a half-dozen schools, with Ryan Day’s program making the cut.

“It was the best time to narrow down my recruitment because I’ve seen most of the other prospects narrowing it down and committing,” Walker told BuckeyeGrove. “I’m just trying to focus on the schools that I could really take serious and see myself playing for.”

Joining the Buckeyes on this list, which was unveiled on Nov. 6, were Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Georgia and North Carolina.

Looking specifically at Ohio State, Walker first started officially being recruited by them in the spring as he reeled in an offer back on May 14. His go-to person of contact on the staff has continued to be potential future position coach Al Washington.