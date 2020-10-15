Few prospects are able to say they have the option to go to over four dozen colleges on a full scholarship once they are done with high school.

For Kiyaunta Goodwin, however, he is a part of that small group.

The Indiana-based offensive lineman is in possession of 52 offers and counting, with programs from all across the country in pursuit of him. From Alabama, to Arizona State, to Oregon, to Nebraska, to Oklahoma, Goodwin has caught the attention of a multitude of coaching staffs for the 2022 cycle.

Goodwin, a member of the Rivals250, was the recipient of an offer from Ohio State back in August. He spoke with BuckeyeGrove about the bond he is manufacturing with the coaches, what sticks out to him about the school and his recruitment in general.

“It’s been nice,” Goodwin said of his contact with the staff. “I just got off the phone with Coach Stud five minutes ago. It’s been nice. I’ve been really focused on my junior year, but if I get a chance to talk to a coach every now and again, I’ll talk to him. Just trying to build a relationship, especially with Ohio State because, you know, that’s one of my favorite schools.”