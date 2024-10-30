Ohio State must reverse rushing trend ahead of Penn State game

Ohio State coach Ryan Day is clearly intent on getting his program back on track after the Oregon loss.
Ohio State is monitoring a pair of in-state 2026 risers and Jahkeem Stewart is considering another Buckeyes visit.
Thoughts on the defense, pressure, Will Howard and more as things ramp back up.
Catching up on the latest big picture items in Ohio State football recruiting.
Ohio State dropped a competitive matchup at Oregon, and the PFF grades offer more insight on the loss.
