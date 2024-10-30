Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 30, 2024
Ohio State must reverse rushing trend ahead of Penn State game
circle avatar
Bill Landis  •  DottingTheEyes
Staff
Twitter
@BillLandis25
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement
Advertisement