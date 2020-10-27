BuckeyeGrove - Ohio State offensive line adjusting to meet expectations

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Aside from being incredibly talented players, a major reason why Ohio State had a Heisman Trophy finalist at quarterback and its first 2,000-yard rusher a season ago was because of the protection provided by the dominant offensive line.

Three key contributors are back in 2020, returning plenty of experience along the Ohio State offensive line. With that brings a massive amount of expectations.

“I was so proud of the guys last year because I thought that was one of the best lines in the country," offensive line coach Greg Studrawa said Oct. 20. "I told them ‘I think you guys can be better.’ And that’s our goal, take what we did last year and be better."

At center, Josh Myers returns for his second season as a starter and was named to the Rimington Trophy watch list for the nation's most outstanding center.

Wyatt Davis returns at right guard after being named a First Team All-American a season ago.

Thayer Munford is coming off being named to the Second Team All-Big Ten squad at left tackle and enters his third season as a starter.

Ohio State opened its 2020 season against Nebraska last Saturday with a 52-17 victory. Despite what the box score shows, the Buckeyes offensive line feels it could've done better.

"Honestly, that’s what comes with the first game," Davis said following the game on Oct. 24. "They were well-coached, they had a great scheme for us. We have to look at the film and adjust moving forward.

"Credit to them because they came out swinging, and they got us for a little bit, but we responded and swung back.”

While Buckeyes receivers had big games, notably Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson each catching over 100 yards, the running game was a murkier story.

None of Ohio State's running backs rushed for more than 48 yards, and quarterback Justin Fields led the team in rushing with 54 yards.

“There was definitely some things we weren’t happy with, I’d be lying to you if I said it went perfect," Myers said. "When we did block well, for whatever reason it seemed like it just wasn’t hitting."

In terms of pass protection, Fields was sacked three times against Nebraska; in only four games in 2019 was Fields sacked more than that amount. Fields also rushed 15 times, the second-most of his career behind last season's game against Penn State (21).

According to Davis, those numbers leave a "burning desire to get better this week" against Penn State.

"It’s not acceptable," Davis said. "We’re going to fix it because moving down the line if we want to do what we want to do we can’t afford to give up sacks like that against blitzes, and sacks period."

In last season's opener against Florida Atlantic, Fields was sacked twice for a loss of six yards.

Myers said season-openers have a different feel to them compared to games later in the season, and that getting live reps for the first time is “different in a game.”

“Going into the first game, you really don’t know because we haven’t been super live," Myers said. "It’s hard to really get a hold of where you’re at. Going back and correcting our mistakes and getting used to being in that environment again is huge.”

Meyers acknowledged the high praise and expectations surrounding the offensive line in which he is a part. He said there are goals the unit is "capable of living up to," and once the season starts getting further underway, "we're just rolling."

The Miamisburg, Ohio, native also isn't worried about checking off the boxes on his personal expectations list. He said that will happen as the team accomplishes its goals.

“Right now I’m not worried about my own personal expectations. If we live up to our expectations as an offensive line unit, then I’ll live up to my own personal ones," Myers said. "Obviously as a unit we want to live up to those expectations more than anything in the world. I think we will, and I think you guys will see that.”

Redshirt sophomore right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere and sophomore left guard Harry Miller joined the aforementioned trio on the offensive line, with the latter having made his first-career start against Nebraska.

Meyers said the cohesion within the offensive line went "really well," and after the game Saturday Davis noted he was impressed with how far Petit-Frere and Miller have come along, even offering a glimpse at the potential that could be produced.

"I really do believe once we get rolling, our running game will be back, even better than what it was last year," Davis said. "I just think we got to knock off the rust of not playing against another team and really focus on film and what we did wrong and how we can get better."

Some rust and kinks need to be buffed out by the offensive line, and just as Davis and Myers said above, it will, and they'll do so by following the mentality set forth by Studrawa.

"They’re bigger, stronger, and attention to detail has been tremendous," Studrawa said. "The potential for this group to be a great offensive line is right there.

"You take it game by game, go out there and give everything you can for that game and move on to the next one, one game at a time."