BuckeyeGrove - Olave, Wilson catch historic games against Nebraska

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- For the first time since Nov. 17, 2018 and just the 17th instance in program history, two Ohio State wide receivers had more than 100 yards receiving.

Sophomore Garrett Wilson caught a career-high 129 yards while junior Chris Olave hauled in 104 receiving yards of his own, good for the second-most of his career.

It was the first time two Buckeyes receivers had such a game since Terry McLaurin caught 118 yards and Johnnie Dixon had 102 receiving yards at Maryland in 2018.

Fresh off collecting 432 yards in his first year with the Buckeyes, wide receivers coach Brian Hartline tasked Wilson with playing slot receiver in 2020 with the absence of K.J Hill, now on the Los Angeles Chargers roster.

“I view Garrett as a dynamic player, he can do lots of things,” Hartline said Sept. 29. “We can hand him off things on sweeps and also have him go down the seam or run a corner route.”

Olave made the first offensive play of 2020 for Ohio State on a 14-yard catch from quarterback Justin Fields to give the Buckeyes a first down.

Wilson got things started by converting two first downs on his first two catches on that same series. Fields connected with Wilson on a 24-yard pass on second down and found him again on a fourth-and-five play for 14 yards to extend the drive, which resulted in a rushing touchdown.

"Garrett's just a great receiver all around," Fields said. "Him being in the slot, being able to work outside, inside and go different directions just makes him more dynamic."

On the next offensive drive for the Buckeyes, Wilson only needed to make one play.

After Olave caught a 16-yard pass for a first down and 4:09 left in the first quarter, Fields dropped back and threw down the middle to Wilson for a 42-yard touchdown reception to give Ohio State the lead.

Olave exited near the end of the third quarter after catching another pass. Nebraska safety Deontai Williams and linebacker JoJo Domann awkwardly and forcefully tackled Olave, which caused him to fumble the football.

Head coach Ryan Day said postgame that Olave "seemed good" and was "in good spirits" upon getting shaken up.

With the production from Saturday's game, Wilson already has nearly 30% of the total receiving yards he had in 2019. He also proved versatile and saw time as a returner, returning two punts for 23 yards and a kick return for four yards.

The Buckeyes now turn their sights to No. 8 Penn St. on Oct. 31. The Nittany Lions allowed 140 passing first downs and 3,269 passing yards last season, both the most in the Big Ten.