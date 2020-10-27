In the first half of Ohio State’s season-opener against Nebraska, Justin Fields was the Buckeyes’ biggest threat both through the air and on the ground.

Fields scrambled nine times in the first two quarters of his junior season, picking up a team-high 51 rushing yards in the first half. The quarterback finished with 15 carries for 54 yards on the afternoon, good for the second-most rushing attempts of his career.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day noted on Tuesday that most of those carries were not called, saying they were passing plays where Fields was flushed out of the pocket or chose to run. Day complimented his Heisman finalist quarterback on his ability to extend plays.