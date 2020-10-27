Steele Chambers proving Ohio State's RB depth
With 2:23 to go in the third quarter, the Buckeyes were pinned against their own one-yard line after quarterback Justin Fields was sacked for a loss of nine yards.
Running back Steele Chambers got his first carry of the season on that second-and-19 play. The redshirt freshman ran for five yards, resulting in a third and long.
