Meet the team: Ohio State guard Meechie Johnson Jr.

Meechie Johnson Jr. started his Ohio State career a season early in 2020-21, joining the program in December as an early enrollee. Although Johnson was thrust into the fire as a 17-year-old, he was able to make a quick impact in spot minutes for the Buckeyes.

Scouting report

Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 172 pounds Year: Freshman Position: Guard Last year: Averaged 1.2 points, 0.4 rebounds and 0.2 assists per game while playing just 5.8 minutes per game in 17 appearances.

Meechie Johnson Jr. knocked down six-of-12 attempts from 3-point range last season for Ohio State. (USA Today Sports)

What he brings

Johnson is one of Chris Holtmann’s few perimeter-oriented players, doing much of damage from a distance. The Cleveland native hit on six of his 12 3-point attempts in his first season with the Buckeyes. His deadliness from deep was seen as early as his second game in the program, hitting on both of his 3-point attempts against Northwestern Jan. 13, later knocking down two-of-three attempts against Iowa Feb. 4. Although Johnson is a threat to hit shots from the perimeter, he is in need of improvement inside the arc. He only attempted six shots inside the 3-point line — half of his 3-point attempts — and hit just one. Defensively, Johnson has the ability to be a pest on the perimeter and will benefit from working with defensive-stalwart Jamari Wheeler.

What to expect in 2021-22