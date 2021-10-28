Meet the team: Ohio State guard Meechie Johnson Jr.
Meechie Johnson Jr. started his Ohio State career a season early in 2020-21, joining the program in December as an early enrollee.
Although Johnson was thrust into the fire as a 17-year-old, he was able to make a quick impact in spot minutes for the Buckeyes.
Scouting report
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 172 pounds
Year: Freshman
Position: Guard
Last year: Averaged 1.2 points, 0.4 rebounds and 0.2 assists per game while playing just 5.8 minutes per game in 17 appearances.
What he brings
Johnson is one of Chris Holtmann’s few perimeter-oriented players, doing much of damage from a distance. The Cleveland native hit on six of his 12 3-point attempts in his first season with the Buckeyes.
His deadliness from deep was seen as early as his second game in the program, hitting on both of his 3-point attempts against Northwestern Jan. 13, later knocking down two-of-three attempts against Iowa Feb. 4.
Although Johnson is a threat to hit shots from the perimeter, he is in need of improvement inside the arc. He only attempted six shots inside the 3-point line — half of his 3-point attempts — and hit just one.
Defensively, Johnson has the ability to be a pest on the perimeter and will benefit from working with defensive-stalwart Jamari Wheeler.
What to expect in 2021-22
Expect to see a more comfortable and refined Johnson this season.
Entering his first full season with the Buckeyes, Johnson will greatly benefit from his game experience as an early enrollee. Earning game experience prior to his true freshman season will go a long way for his understanding of the college game and it nuances.
As Johnson gains comfort, confidence follows, and that’s something he didn’t lack last season. With added confidence, Johnson will show off a more versatile offensive skillset and his two-point efficiency should rise as a result.