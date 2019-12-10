COLUMBUS, Ohio - In the third quarter against Wisconsin in the Big Ten Championship, K.J. Hill caught his 192nd reception for Ohio State to pass David Boston for the most in Ohio State history.

Hill's decision to come back for his redshirt senior season was somewhat surprising when he made the call back in January, but with the Buckeyes sitting at 13-0 and set for a date with Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinals, Hill is thankful to have broken the record and is hoping to continue to create his legacy at Ohio State.

"You know, I'm blessed. I just feel blessed. I just want to thank God, thank my teammates for also making it possible, you know," Hill said. "But I feel like I worked hard for it, trying to leave a legacy here. I came back to school to do that. So I hope I do that."

Hill's accomplishment is certainly impressive, but more so was how he accomplished it. As Ohio State sat in the locker room down 21-7 at half time, Hill was sitting on only two receptions (two short of the record) for the Buckeyes as they looked to retool heading into the second half.

After a fiery half time speech by C.J. Saunders, the Buckeyes came out in the second half looking to make a big comeback, and Hill says everybody came out swinging hard.

"I definitely felt the energy pick up in the second half. First half we got punched in the mouth," Hill said. "We had our backs against the wall and, you know, the guys in the locker room before we left out, C.J. Saunders being a captain, he said "We're gonna swing out of this hole we're in and if you ain't swinging, you need to stay in the locker room." So everybody came out swinging hard as they can and we fight, scratch, claw to get a win."