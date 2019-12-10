COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Buckeyes took the 13th step toward completing a magical season, and after a regular season of dominance, the events that unfolded in Saturday’s game were further proof that this team may be one of the most special in program history.

This will be the third Ohio State team that has ventured into the College Football Playoff, but 2019 marks the first time that an unscathed Buckeyes will make an appearance. In order to avoid a mark in the loss column, the Buckeyes needed to make great plays on the field in the second half, but the rally started in the locker room.

Six of Ohio State’s captains have combined for 2,599 yards from scrimmage, 159 tackles and 32 touchdowns. There is a seventh captain, however, that has not contributed to any of these totals, but his impact in the Big Ten Championship game was echoing through the locker room after the game.

“I think one of the biggest things at half time was actually C.J. Saunders getting up in front of the whole team and just talking to us and telling us that we got it, so he definitely helped the team out a lot,” Justin Fields said.

Fields and the Buckeyes would put together a 27-0 scoring advantage in the second half to claim a third-straight Big Ten title, but the player that may be responsible for sparking the resurgence was using crutches on the sideline.

“I just told the guys with all my heart like, ‘If you don’t believe that we’re about to win this game with every part, with every fiber in you then don’t leave this locker room and don’t go out on that field, because we need everybody out there to fully believe that we’re about to go and win this game,’” Saunders said.