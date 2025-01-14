Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Jan 14, 2025
Can Ohio State get Jeremiah Smith more involved in CFP title game?
circle avatar
Bill Landis  •  DottingTheEyes
Staff
Twitter
@BillLandis25
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In