Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Jan 11, 2025
Five Thoughts: Ohio State punches its ticket to the National Championship
circle avatar
Bill Landis  •  DottingTheEyes
Staff
Twitter
@BillLandis25
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In