BuckeyeGrove - Justice Sueing 'most prideful' of versatility in recent stretch

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- When redshirt-senior point guard C.J. Walker went down with torn ligaments in his right hand in early January, the Buckeyes needed a playmaker to fill his void. Although he eclipsed six points just once in five games prior, head coach Chris Holtmann called on redshirt-junior Justice Sueing to bring the ball down the court. Adjusting to Big Ten Conference style of play, overcoming a mini-slump and then adding ball-handling duties looked like a tall task, but it's helped the Buckeyes discover the versatility vested within their University of California transfer. "I’m most prideful of being able to do everything," Sueing said following Wednesday's 83-79 win against Penn State. "Coming onto the court, I know I can do a lot, whether that’s offensively or defensively. I really try to do everything I can to help the team win." RELATED: Jallow embodies resilient nature of Ohio State in win over Penn State

Since the Buckeyes were first without Walker at then-No. 15 Rutgers on Jan. 9, Sueing has averaged 10.5 points per game and 6.7 rebounds. Walker returned Jan. 23 at then-No. 10 Wisconsin after missing four games, but has yet to start despite playing at least 23:57 in each of his two games back. Sueing also helped Ohio State seal its win over the Nittany Lions on a crucial steal with 1:22 remaining when the teams were knotted at 79. Sophomore forward E.J. Liddell was fouled on the ensuing play, then sunk both free throws to give the Buckeyes the lead the rest of the way. "The way he’s gotten better and improved, that doesn’t happen if you’re not committed to getting better and committed to working," Holtmann said Wednesday. "Justice Sueing is a tremendous person. He’s a really good athlete." The Honolulu, Hawaii, native led the Golden Bears in scoring during the 2018-19 season with 14.3 points per game alongside 6.0 rebounds. AND: Tough losses make for tougher comebacks for Ohio State hoops After sitting out the 2019-20 season and now having started all 17 games this year, Sueing said the Big Ten Conference is a more-physical league, noting the move from the Pac-12 was "definitely a shift." The 6-foot-7 forward feels he's adjusted well, allowing himself to understand his role with the Buckeyes. "The thing that strikes me about Justice is his willingness to learn and grow and continue to get better," Holtmann said. "We’ve seen his versatility in his ballhandling duties. I’ve been really pleased with him."

Justice Sueing: Last six games Game Minutes Points Additional stats Jan. 9 at No. 15 Rutgers 30 12 10 rebounds, 5 assists Jan. 13 vs. Northwestern 33 13 7 rebounds Jan. 16 at No. 14 Illinois 33 9 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals Jan. 19 vs. Purdue 31 8 4 rebounds Jan. 23 at No. 10 Wisconsin 25 8 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal Jan. 27 vs. Penn State 30 13 10 rebounds, 5 blocks, 2 steals