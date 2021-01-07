BuckeyeGrove - Ohio State guard CJ Walker out with torn ligaments in hand

Ohio State will be without its starting point guard indefinitely due to a hand injury, the team announced Thursday.

Redshirt senior CJ Walker has been dealing with torn ligaments in his right hand since the Buckeyes' first preseason scrimmage, but as his pain has increased throughout the season, the Ohio State medical staff has determined rest and rehab will be required, according to a statement from head coach Chris Holtmann.

“His leadership and toughness in battling this through 11 games has been really impressive," Holtmann said in the statement. "Obviously he is very important to our team but I’m most disappointed for CJ because I know how much work he put in during the offseason. CJ will closely remain with our team while he rests and rehabs his hand.”

Walker is averaging 8.7 points per game and 4.2 assists this season, but is shooting just 30.1 percent from the field, which is the lowest on the team among anyone that has made a field goal.

There was no timetable given for Walker's return in the team release.

Ohio State is scheduled to take on Rutgers on the road at noon Saturday, after having its Wednesday meeting with Penn State canceled due to COVID-19 concerns this past week.