BuckeyeGrove - Tough losses make for tougher comebacks for Ohio State hoops

Following Tuesday's 67-65 loss against Purdue, the Buckeyes took Wednesday off.

A 10-day stretch that included four games without their starting point guard in redshirt-senior C.J. Walker had tested them despite winning three of those contests. The loss, however, opened their eyes.

They needed to regroup, and did so in an off day.

"That was the best day of my life, and I feel like everybody else felt that," said sophomore forward E.J. Liddell. "I felt like everybody got their body back right, did some rehab, felt like that reset a lot of people.”

No. 15 Ohio State entered Madison, Wisconsin, on Saturday with a game against the 10th-ranked Badgers. The Buckeyes had never defeated three-consecutive road teams ranked in the Top 15, but they emerged following a gutsy 74-62 victory by shooting 50.9%.

For as hard as the Buckeyes have fallen in their four losses so far this season, they've gotten up and swung harder next time out.

“I thought our players, from the jump, really grabbed ahold of this thing," said fourth-year head coach Chris Holtmann. "Couldn’t be more proud of our group. It was a tremendous character-win for our group after a tough one the other night."

Against the Boilermakers, Ohio State had lead for 35:01 and were up by three with 1:48 to go before back-to-back 3-pointers broke a win from its grip.

While the Buckeyes never trailed against Wisconsin, Holtmann said Saturday's bout felt like a one-possession game from start to finish.

"They're competitive, they feel losses," Holtmann said. "I told them I didn’t sleep for three days just because you feel that as a coach. You got to trust your guys, you got to trust your team. I thought they answered the bell every time."