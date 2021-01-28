BuckeyeGrove - Jallow embodies resilient nature of Ohio State in win over Penn State

Two days ago, the outlook for Musa Jallow was far from inspiring.

The redshirt junior had seen a grand total of eight minutes on the court in Ohio State's past three games, including zero in the Buckeyes' statement-making win at Wisconsin.

Since coming back from a week-long, COVID-related absence in early January, Jallow has received more than 10 minutes of run just once in seven games.

“Bottom line is you can’t play everybody,” Chris Holtmann said when asked about Jallow on Tuesday. “The rotation gets trimmed; I wouldn’t be doing my job if we were trying to play 12 guys and spreading the minutes out. You’ve kind of gotta commit to a group. That could change, but that’s part of it.”

With his fourth-year forward averaging under three points per contest and shooting 57.9 percent from the free throw line (and 5.9 percent from behind the 3-point line!) this season, Holtmann had decent reason to look beyond Jallow for contributions.

Freshman wing Eugene Brown III and junior forward Justin Ahrens have filled in the gap nicely; Brown has shown great activity on the defensive end and Ahrens is one of the top 3-point marksmen in the Big Ten.

When a team has as many rotation-ready players as Ohio State, someone is bound to end up holding the short end of the stick.

That someone has certainly been Jallow in the earliest part of 2021.

“Ultimately, somebody’s gonna get squeezed out,” Holtmann said. “Whoever does get squeezed out has to stay ready, because anything could change at any moment.”