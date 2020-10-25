BuckeyeGrove - Haskell Garrett defies odds, shows out for Buckeyes in limited Week 1 snaps

COLUMBUS, Ohio –– He may be Ohio State’s defensive coordinator, but Kerry Coombs is a secondary specialist through and through. Still, it was an interior defensive lineman that Coombs sought in the locker room after the game Saturday, and one that didn’t even figure to be available for the Buckeyes until the day before the game.

Gunshot wounds through each side of Haskell Garrett’s face, suffered in the offseason, threatened his football career entirely, and certainly his status for the Buckeyes’ Week 1 game against Nebraska.

But not only did Garrett play, he recorded a sack, nearly had another, and made a huge impact on a thin Ohio State defensive line when it needed it most.

“I hugged Haskell in the locker room after the game and I said, ‘This is a miracle. I mean it’s a miracle,’’ Coombs said. “This kid was shot in the face, and I don’t know how many days ago it was, but it wasn’t that long ago.”

It was 55 days before Ohio State’s season opener that Garrett, a senior defensive tackle from Las Vegas, was shot in an overnight incident near Ohio State campus in which he told police he was trying to break up a fight.

At that point, there was no fall season planned for Ohio State or any other Big Ten team, but less than two weeks later, football would be back on schedule to begin in October.

Not great timing for a player who figured to step into a starting role for the first time in the 2020 season, but Coombs said Garrett remained engaged throughout his recovery process.

“He just never gave up, he just kept coming in. My office is right across the hall from Larry Johnson’s, and he’s in there working with Larry with stitches and all that stuff, learning and preparing without being able to do anything physically,” Coombs said.

Even when Johnson spoke with the media on Oct. 7, he said that Garrett had still not been fully cleared, but on Friday’s team status report, his name was noticeably absent from the “Game-time decision” and “Unavailable” lists.

He may not have started, in fact, he only played 23 snaps. But Garrett might have had the best game of any Ohio State defensive lineman on Saturday.