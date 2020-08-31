BuckeyeGrove - Report: Garrett tells police he was shot while breaking up fight

New information has emerged about a shooting early Sunday morning that saw Ohio State defensive end Haskell Garrett taken to the Wexner Medical Center with gunshot wounds in his face.

According to a report from the Columbus Dispatch, Garrett told police that he was shot while attempting to break up a fight between a man and a woman on Chittenden Avenue.

The Dispatch reported that the incident report said Garrett did not know either person, but was shot by the man after telling him to stop fighting with the woman.

Police arrived on the scene and found a trail of blood that led them to find Garrett injured at an apartment on 11th Avenue, according to initial reports Sunday.

Garrett was taken to the hospital in stable condition, and Ohio State head coach Ryan Day released a statement Monday regarding the incident.

"We anticipate he will be released from the Medical Center this morning," Day said in the statement. "On behalf of his family and this football program, we would like to thank all those who have been a part of Haskell’s treatment and we are grateful that he will be heading home today. We will continue to help him and his family any way we can to expedite his recovery."