BuckeyeGrove - Report: Haskell Garrett injured in shooting, expected to recover

Report: Haskell Garrett injured in shooting, expected to recover
Ohio State defensive tackle Haskell Garrett was injured in a shooting early Sunday morning according to a report from WBNS-10TV.
Garrett was taken to the Wexner Medical Center at Ohio State in stable condition and is expected to recover, according to the report.
Police responded to reports of a shooting around 12:30 a.m. on the 400 block of Chittenden Avenue before finding a trail of blood to East 11th Avenue, where Garrett was located with a gunshot wound, the report said.
According to NBC4, Garrett, a 22-year-old senior on the Buckeyes, was shot in the cheeks of his face.
SHOOTING INVESTIGATION: — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) August 30, 2020
*As local & national media have been reporting, the victim is an @OhioState football player. Please contact detectives with tips on the case NOT media inquiries.
No other info will be released today.
CPD: 614-645-4141 rstubblefield@columbuspolice.org https://t.co/hBb9uQKZIY pic.twitter.com/j8eDrCcUwP
