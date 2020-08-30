BuckeyeGrove - Report: Haskell Garrett injured in shooting, expected to recover

Ohio State defensive tackle Haskell Garrett was injured in a shooting early Sunday morning according to a report from WBNS-10TV.

Garrett was taken to the Wexner Medical Center at Ohio State in stable condition and is expected to recover, according to the report.

Police responded to reports of a shooting around 12:30 a.m. on the 400 block of Chittenden Avenue before finding a trail of blood to East 11th Avenue, where Garrett was located with a gunshot wound, the report said.

According to NBC4, Garrett, a 22-year-old senior on the Buckeyes, was shot in the cheeks of his face.