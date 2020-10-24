Defense responds after shaky start, but questions remain moving forward
COLUMBUS, Ohio –– Had there been a packed house at Ohio Stadium Saturday, it would have fallen silent after the first 1:51 of game time –– the mark at which Nebraska first found the end zone in no ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news