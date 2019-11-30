ANN ARBOR, Mich,. - It's been a long and fun season, but this is the one everybody has been waiting for. Ever since the clocked hit all zeroes in the Buckeyes' 62-39 win over the Wolverines last season, a lot of change has happened within Ohio State's program, but the one constant has been the consistent preparation for this very game set to kick off this afternoon.

For Ohio State, they're looking for not only bragging rights, but to cap off an undefeated regular season and ride that momentum into the Big Ten Championship Game and beyond.

For Michigan, they can only hope to play spoiler as they were eliminated from contention in the playoffs and the Big Ten long ago, so it would make them happy to at least ruin Ohio State's season.

To prepare yourself for today's game, make sure to check out this week's Tale of the Tape, see what the Depth Chart/Injury Report is looking like heading into the game and see what the BuckeyeGrove staff thinks will happen in our weekly Staff Predictions.

During the game, be sure to hang out in The Horseshoe Lounge with the rest of our members in our Game Thread and look for our continuous coverage of the rivalry game for Ohio State.

After the game, be sure to stay tuned to BuckeyeGrove for immediate post-game analysis, articles and our BIA Podcast recapping our thoughts from the game.