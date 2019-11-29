Status Report/Depth Chart Update - Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. - It is the final update of the status report of the regular season and most of the big names for the team do not appear on either list outside of defensive back and starter Shaun Wade. If the Buckeyes are without Wade, that would have to be considered a major loss but the hope is that Wade will be able to go against a suddenly resurgent Michigan passing game as of late.
Rumors persisted about the health of quarterback Justin Fields throughout the week but he does not appear on either list and there was little doubt in our minds that anything was going to slow down Ohio State's first-year starting quarterback in the biggest game of teh season.
See who else made the list and is off the list in this latest update along with the most recent two-deep.
Game-Time Decision
* DB - Shaun Wade
Unavailable
* WR Kamryn Babb
* RB Marcus Crowley
* OL Gavin Cupp
* DT Noah Donald
* WR Elijah Gardiner
* SAF Ronnie Hickman
* OL Matt Jones
* DB Josh Proctor
* WR C.J. Saunders
* DT Taron Vincent
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|
QB
|
Justin Fields
|
Gunnar Hoak -OR-
Chris Chugunov
|
RB
|
JK Dobbins
|
Master Teague
Demario McCall -OR-
Steele Chambers
|
WR-Z
|
Chris Olave
|
Austin Mack
|
WR-X
|
Bin Victor
|
Garrett Willson
Jaylen Harris
|
HB
|
KJ Hill
|
Jaelen Gill
|
TE
|
Luke Farrell
|
Jeremy Ruckert -OR-
Jake Hausmann -OR-
Rashod Berry
|
LT
|
Thayer Munford
|
Josh Alabi
|
LG
|
Jonah Jackson
|
Enokk Vimahi
|
C
|
Josh Myers
|
Harry Miller
|
RG
|
Wyatt Davis
|
Kevin Woidke -OR-
Ryan Jacoby
|
RT
|
Branden Bowen
|
Nick Petit-Frere
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|
DE
|
Jonathon Cooper -OR-
|
Zach Harrison
Tyler Friday
|
NT
|
Davon Hamilton
|
Robert Landers -OR-
Tommy Togiai
|
DT
|
Jashon Cornell
|
Haskell Garrett
Antwuan Jackson
|
DE
|
Chase Young
|
Tyreke Smith
Javontae Jean-Baptiste
|
LB
|
Pete Werner
|
Justin Hilliard
|
LB
|
Tuf Borland -OR-
|
Baron Browning
Dallas Gant
|
LB
|
Malik Harrison
|
K'Vaughan Pope -OR-
Teradja Mitchell
|
CB
|
Damon Arnette
|
Cameron Brown
|
CB
|
Jeff Okudah
|
Sevyn Banks
|
CB
|
Shaun Wade -OR-
|
Amir Riep -OR-
Marcus Williamson
|
FS
|
Jordan Fuller
|
Marcus Hooker
|
SS
|
Brendon White
|
Jahsen Wint
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|
K
|
Blake Haubeil
|
Dominic DiMaccio
|
P
|
Drue Chrisman
|
Zach Hoover
|
KO
|
Blake Haubeil
|
Dominic DiMaccio
|
LS
|
Liam McCullough
|
Bradley Robinson -OR-
Roen McCullough
|
H
|
Drue Chrisman
|
Zach Hoover
|
PR
|
Demario McCall
|
KJ Hill
|
KOR
|
Demario McCall
|
Chris Olave