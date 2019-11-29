News More News
Status Report/Depth Chart Update - Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - It is the final update of the status report of the regular season and most of the big names for the team do not appear on either list outside of defensive back and starter Shaun Wade. If the Buckeyes are without Wade, that would have to be considered a major loss but the hope is that Wade will be able to go against a suddenly resurgent Michigan passing game as of late.

Rumors persisted about the health of quarterback Justin Fields throughout the week but he does not appear on either list and there was little doubt in our minds that anything was going to slow down Ohio State's first-year starting quarterback in the biggest game of teh season.

See who else made the list and is off the list in this latest update along with the most recent two-deep.

Game-Time Decision

* DB - Shaun Wade

Unavailable

* WR Kamryn Babb

* RB Marcus Crowley

* OL Gavin Cupp

* DT Noah Donald

* WR Elijah Gardiner

* SAF Ronnie Hickman

* OL Matt Jones

* DB Josh Proctor

* WR C.J. Saunders

* DT Taron Vincent

Offensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team

QB

Justin Fields

Gunnar Hoak -OR-

Chris Chugunov

RB

JK Dobbins

Master Teague

Demario McCall -OR-

Steele Chambers

WR-Z

Chris Olave

Austin Mack

WR-X

Bin Victor

Garrett Willson

Jaylen Harris

HB

KJ Hill

Jaelen Gill

TE

Luke Farrell

Jeremy Ruckert -OR-

Jake Hausmann -OR-

Rashod Berry

LT

Thayer Munford

Josh Alabi

LG

Jonah Jackson

Enokk Vimahi

C

Josh Myers

Harry Miller

RG

Wyatt Davis

Kevin Woidke -OR-

Ryan Jacoby

RT

Branden Bowen

Nick Petit-Frere
Defensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team

DE

Jonathon Cooper -OR-

Zach Harrison

Tyler Friday

NT

Davon Hamilton

Robert Landers -OR-

Tommy Togiai

DT

Jashon Cornell

Haskell Garrett

Antwuan Jackson

DE

Chase Young

Tyreke Smith

Javontae Jean-Baptiste

LB

Pete Werner

Justin Hilliard

LB

Tuf Borland -OR-

Baron Browning

Dallas Gant

LB

Malik Harrison

K'Vaughan Pope -OR-

Teradja Mitchell

CB

Damon Arnette

Cameron Brown

CB

Jeff Okudah

Sevyn Banks

CB

Shaun Wade -OR-

Amir Riep -OR-

Marcus Williamson

FS

Jordan Fuller

Marcus Hooker

SS

Brendon White

Jahsen Wint
Special Teams Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team

K

Blake Haubeil

Dominic DiMaccio

P

Drue Chrisman

Zach Hoover

KO

Blake Haubeil

Dominic DiMaccio

LS

Liam McCullough

Bradley Robinson -OR-

Roen McCullough

H

Drue Chrisman

Zach Hoover

PR

Demario McCall

KJ Hill

KOR

Demario McCall

Chris Olave
