ANN ARBOR, Mich. - It is the final update of the status report of the regular season and most of the big names for the team do not appear on either list outside of defensive back and starter Shaun Wade. If the Buckeyes are without Wade, that would have to be considered a major loss but the hope is that Wade will be able to go against a suddenly resurgent Michigan passing game as of late.

Rumors persisted about the health of quarterback Justin Fields throughout the week but he does not appear on either list and there was little doubt in our minds that anything was going to slow down Ohio State's first-year starting quarterback in the biggest game of teh season.

See who else made the list and is off the list in this latest update along with the most recent two-deep.

Game-Time Decision

* DB - Shaun Wade

Unavailable

* WR Kamryn Babb



* RB Marcus Crowley



* OL Gavin Cupp

* DT Noah Donald

* WR Elijah Gardiner

* SAF Ronnie Hickman

* OL Matt Jones

* DB Josh Proctor

* WR C.J. Saunders



* DT Taron Vincent