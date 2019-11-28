START YOUR BUCKEYEGROVE.COM PREMIUM MEMBERSHIP TODAY! Is Michigan suddenly a better football team than what we saw earlier or is it more of a result of who they have played and just the churn of how the season goes? Everyone wants to circle the second half of the Penn State game and say that is the line of demarcation between old Michigan and new Michigan and now suddenly new Michigan is some sort of trendy pick. Like New Coke. Remember New Coke?

Yeah, that was a disaster. We are not saying that Michigan is a disaster, you are not a 9-2 team at this point of the year if you are a disaster. But we are not quite ready to say that things have completely turned around when you look at this team as a whole. Look, the start of the season for Michigan was not great but the Wolverines found a way to win, outside of Wisconsin... and Penn State. A three-point win over Army-West Point, a 10-3 win over Iowa, a near collapse against Illinois before putting up the final 14 points of the game. Even with this resurgence with Michigan's offense, we are still talking about the nation's No. 50 pass offense and No. 76 rush offense is not exactly setting the world on fire. The 2019 rush numbers are way off from what we have seen in past years at this point of the season at the mark of just 155.1 yards per game. That is 39 yards less than any number from the past three seasons and that 2017 team also only averaged 26.3 points per game by the time of going into the 12th game of the season. RELATED: Tale of the Tape: 2018 | 2017 | 2016 Sure, the passing offense is 37 yards better than any result from the previous three years as well and 81 yards better than that 2017 season. But can a team win this game without being able to run the ball? We don't like to come to conclusions in the summary and let everyone off the hook and let them just skip the rest of the piece, but we are going to break that now and just point out this simple fact. The team that runs the ball better wins the game. Period. No question. In the last 10 matchups between these two teams, Ohio State has gone 9-1 and guess who led the game in rushing yards in that one loss? You got it, Michigan.

Run the ball to win Year/Outcome OSU Rush Mich Rush Margin 2018: W 62-39 249 161 +88 2017: W 31-20 226 100 +126 2016: W 30-27 206 91 +115 2015: W 42-13 369 57 +312 2014: W 42-28 233 121 +112 2013: W 42-41 393 152 +241 2012: W 26-21 207 108 +99 2011: L 34-40 137 277 -140 2010: W 37-7 258 178 +80 2009: W 21-10 251 80 +171

Want to read more? Take advantage of our best deal of the season

We will talk more about Michigan rushing offense in its normal slot in this piece, but that was just too important to bury in the piece and we wanted to point that out. Now we can go back to our regularly schedule programming and on to the weekly Tale of the Tape.

Ohio State Defense vs. Michigan Offense Ohio State Stat Rank Michigan Stat Rank Rushing Defense 91.2 YPG 5th Rushing Offense 155.1 YPG 76th Pass Eff. Defense 90.24 2nd Passing Offense 247.5 YPG 50th Scoring Defense 10.5 PPG 1st Scoring Offense 33.5 PPG 34th

Ohio State Defensive Backs vs. Michigan QB/WR/TE