BuckeyeGrove - Game Preview: No. 13 Ohio State seeks first win over Spartans since 2018

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Buckeyes victories over the Spartans have been few and far between, and neither program could use a win at a better time.

No. 13 Ohio State (13-4, 7-4 Big Ten) will host Michigan State (8-5, 2-5 Big Ten) at Value City Arena at 1 p.m. on Sunday. The Buckeyes are currently on a two-game winning streak while the Spartans have dropped two in a row.

Michigan State will have played just once in the last 23 days due to issues with COVID-19 and are coming off their lowest-scoring affair in 13 years following a 67-39 defeat at Rutgers on Thursday. Led by 26th-year head coach Tom Izzo, the Spartans' last conference-win came on Jan. 5.

"I really believe we’re going to see Michigan State at their best," said fourth-year head coach Chris Holtmann. "There’s been very few coaches to get their teams to play as well into February and March as Tom. I know he and his staff are going to have them ready."

Holtmann is 1-4 all-time against Michigan State, marking Holtmann's fewest wins against a Big Ten opponent. The Buckeyes' last win against the Spartans came Jan. 7, 2018, when Keita Bates-Diop scored 32 points in an 80-64 upset against then-No. 1 Michigan State.

Entering the season, the Spartans were ranked No. 13 and reached as high as fourth in the AP Poll after getting out to a 6-0 start. Collectively, the Spartans are shooting 43.7% against conference opponents and sport the lowest turnover margin in the Big Ten (-2.46).

"They’re extremely well-coached, they’re tough-minded, talented and they’ve got some older guys," Holtmann said. "We expect a heck of a battle, much like every Big Ten game. With Michigan State, they always present a physical element to how they play and a mental and physical toughness."