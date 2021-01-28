BuckeyeGrove - Inconsistency a fatal flaw for Buckeyes, but one they’ve managed so far

Every time Ohio State seems poised to zig this season, it zags.

So much so that the Buckeyes have been a predictably unpredictable bunch, winning games they are favored to lose, and losing games they almost certainly should win.

Wednesday’s matchup with Penn State was dangerously close to falling in the latter category, as Ohio State crumbled in the second half to squander multiple double-digit first-half leads.

The Buckeyes won the back-and-forth affair by a shoestring margin, and maybe undeservedly so, improving to a 13-4 record that stands as Ohio State’s best through 17 games since Chris Holtmann’s first season as head coach back in 2017-18. But the duality exhibited in the uneven performance highlighted exactly why both believers and detractors in this team have firm ground to stand on.

At times, Ohio State has looked like it could beat anybody this season. Then, whether it be the next game or the next half, the Buckeyes look like they could lose to anybody just as easily. It just so happens that so far this year, the wins have come much more often.

Fittingly, Wednesday’s flat performance came after arguably its best win of the season last Saturday, a double-digit victory against then-No. 10 Wisconsin that was closer toward the end than the final score indicated, but still represented one of Ohio State’s most consistent showings of the season.

RELATED: Buckeyes flip script of Purdue loss in razor-thin win over Penn State

Ohio State has racked up seven wins in the Big Ten this season, but only one has been a blowout. No matter how good the Buckeyes look in a first half, they seem compelled to let their opponent sneak back in the game late, which either speaks to the undeniably high level of competition in the conference, or an odd trend with this Ohio State group in particular.

Or both.